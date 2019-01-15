Next Stage Festival 2019: directory of shows and reviews

Here are reviews of every show at the Fringe's boutique winter theatre festival

by

Get the year off to great start by taking in some first-rate theatre. The Next Stage Festival, on through January 20 at the Factory Theatre, is offering up twelve shows that range from dramas to comedies to dance. There's even a magic show!

An >>> indicates a critic's pick.

Anatomy Of A Dancer (see NNN review)

>>> Athabasca (see NNNN review)

>>> A Bear Awake In Winter (see NNNN review)

Cannibal (see NNN review)

>>> Dinner With The Duchess (see NNNN review)

>>> Foreign Tongue (see NNNN review)

>>> Ga Ting (see NNNN review)

Lauren & Amanda Do It (see NNN review)

>>> Lucky (see NNNN review)

Possessed (see NNN review)

>>> Raising Stanley / Life With Tulia (see NNNN review)

Strange & Unusual (see NNN review)