Next Stage review: Cannibal

In the aftermath of the abduction of her young son, Bridget (Justine Christensen) writes a play about it. While critics praise the production, her ex-husband Adam (Michael Ayres) and best friend Liza (Joella Crichton) have issues regarding her blurring of fact and fiction. To further complicate matters, Bridget begins an affair with the play’s leading man Wyatt (Thom Nyhuus, who's also Cannibal's playwright).

Director Courtney Ch’ng Lancaster balances heavy moments with subtle touches, such as placing flowers on a table at full bloom to reveal the passage of time, or the way Bridget spits out her red wine in a pivotal scene. The dialogue in some scenes could be edited or tightened, but this is an engaging play with high stakes about figuring out whether to hold on to relationships or let go.