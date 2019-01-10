Next Stage review: Lauren And Amanda Do It

LAUREN AND AMANDA DO IT (Toasted Theatre Company). At the Factory Antechamber (125 Bathurst). Jan 10 at 5:40 pm, Jan 11 at 8:55 pm, Jan 12 at 5:10 pm, Jan 13 at 7:40 pm, Jan 14-15 at 5:15 pm, Jan 16 at 5:30 pm, Jan 17 at 8:55 pm, Jan 18 at 6:40 pm, Jan 19 at 7:10 pm, Jan 20 at 3:55 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

The cozy upstairs antechamber is the perfect venue to watch Lauren Cauchy and Amanda Logan “Do It,” which in this case means candidly discuss, joke and sing about sex-related topics.

The variety show format includes unscripted interviews and musical accompaniment by Alli Harris, who also joins discussions. Each performance will feature a special guest (Selena Vyle a.k.a. Nicky Nasrallah, joined in the fun on opening night).

A brightly coloured spinning wheel of sex topics, which they dub “the wheel of fucking,” determines each night’s theme. It landed on “masturbation” on opening night and the discussion kicked off with a cheeky sampling of the song Dancing With Myself.

The performers all clearly have strong political and social opinions, but the short running time (30 minutes) forces them to rush through each bit. Although they could definitely dig deeper and even expand the show, you’ll find their infectious enthusiasm uplifting.