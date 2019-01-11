Next Stage review: Strange & Unusual

STRANGE & UNUSUAL by Nicholas Wallace and Luke Brown (Flat Earth Global/Next Stage). At the Factory Theatre Mainspace (125 Bathurst). Jan 13 at 6 pm, Jan 18 at 9:45 pm, Jan 19 at 8 pm, Jan 20 at 4:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Illusionist and mentalist Nicholas Wallace looks and sounds like the bellhop at a haunted hotel as he trots out a narrative about the inexplicable things humans do or believe in. He touches on real events like the MKUltra experiments at McGill University and the cursed jersey buried beneath Yankee Stadium, spinning a yarn with comic touches that earn quite a few yuks from his audience.

This is all window dressing to Wallace’s winning magic show. The talent behind 2015’s Séance effectively lures his audience into an interactive performance with mind reading (or so it seems), gruesome illusions and a razor blade bit that, Wallace tells us, even had Penn & Teller fooled. One card trick seems beneath him, even if I can't explain how he does it.

Some tricks are better than others, but all benefit from Wallace as a performer and amiable personality. He amplifies tricks with theatricality, remains nimble when it comes to audience interaction and handles the unexpected (technical difficulties, reduced performance time) with so much ease, it might as well become part of the routine.