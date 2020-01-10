Next Stage review: Kitne Saare Laloo Yahan Pey Hain

× Expand Bilal Baig in Kitne Saare... at Next Stage 2020

KITNE SAARE LALOO YAHAN PEY HAIN by Bilal Baig (KSLYPH Collective). At the Factory Studio. Jan 11 at 2 pm, Jan 12 at 3:45 pm, Jan 14 at 8:15 pm, Jan 17 at 9 pm, Jan 18 at 7:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Creator/performer Bilal Baig begins the show literally running – something of a metaphor for the life of the character we meet during this profound solo work.

On the surface this is a play about a young trans woman leaving Bangladesh for Vancouver, but the story becomes far more complex. Sometimes Baig poses questions to the audience, eliciting fascinating reactions. At one point the performer even crawls into the crowd.

Tawiah M’Carthy directs with unhurried pacing, building in pauses for reflection. Sound designer Steph Raposo helps create mood, from environmental sound effects of birds and street traffic, to the jangle of bracelets or the crunch of an orange plastic bag.

Although there are moments of levity, this show contains sensitive, challenging content. It exceeds the 60-minute running time indicated on the website and a few segments still feel in development. But the message is clear: fight to live and shine brightly. As Baig says, “What makes you different makes you beautiful.”

@somanydreams