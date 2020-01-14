Next Stage review: Pearle Harbour's Agit-Pop!

× Expand Photo by Tanja-Tiziana Justin Miller, Pearle Harbour's Agit-Pop!, Next Stage Festival 2020

PEARLE HARBOUR'S AGIT-POP! by Justin Miller (Next Stage Festival). Jan 14 at 8:15 pm, Jan 18 at 9 pm, Jan 19 at 5:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

If you've ever wanted to scream or shout in public at the top of your lungs – perhaps on the nights of November 8, 2016 or June 7, 2018 – you get an opportunity in Pearle Harbour's Agit-Pop!, a thoughtful, funny and cathartic cabaret that has lots of potential for further development.

Pearle, the drag alter ego of Justin Miller, whose Chautauqua was a hit at SummerWorks and its Passe Muraille remount, allows us a moment to vent our frustration in a collective primal scream that feels oddly healing.

We need it. After all, before that sequence, she dredges up climate change, detained migrants and unstable, non-genius world leaders. The world's a frightening place these days.

Sporting a neat black and white bow in her perfectly coiffed ginger hairdo, gold gloves and a form-fitting dress with a swirly print that's as hypnotic as Saul Bass's opening title sequence for Vertigo, Pearle is a wise, frank dispenser of truths. She's like Greek tragedy's Cassandra, as played by Eve Arden.

Through a mix of anecdotes and songs (ably accompanied by musical director Steven Conway), with lots of audience participation (see the above scream), she tries to make sense of our current moment, all while delivering lots of meta commentary.

Her sly, slow version of Roy Orbison's You Got It is a cutting critique of rampant consumerism. Her poignant version of Over The Rainbow comments on migrant children in cages, which in turn brings up memories of the internment of the Japanese – both in the U.S. and Canada.

Meanwhile, archival film and video clips (designed by Adam Miller) suggest earlier eras of global anxiety and point out how many seconds we've got left in our Doomsday Clock.

Each performance, directed by Rebecca Ballarin, features a special guest – on the night I attended, it was musical director and R&B powerhouse Chris Tsujiuchi, who was brilliant.

While much of the show is dark and troubling, Pearle won't let us despair. Who knew that a song from The Rocky Horror Show could provide a bit of optimism in our dark lives? It's in this song, too, that the minimal set, bordered by two shimmering panels of tinsel, suggests something timeless and almost metaphysical.

The cabaret needs fine-tuning, but in only two full-length shows, Miller's Pearle has emerged as one of the most engaging, thoughtful performance artists around. True to this show's title, she agitates us – in a good and necessary way.

