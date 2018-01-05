Next Stage review: SwordPlay

× Expand Swordplay

SWORDPLAY by Sex T-Rex (Sex T-Rex). Factory Mainspace (125 Bathurst). January 5 at 7:30 pm, January 6 at 2 pm, January 7 at 8:15 pm, January 8 at 6:45 pm, January 11 at 5 pm, January 12 at 9:30 pm, January 13 at 4 pm, January 14 at 4:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

For their latest hilarious adventure in farcical physical comedy, Sex T-Rex summon the spirit of fantasy video games and movies from classics like King's Quest, The Legend Of Zelda, The Princess Bride, The Three Musketeers and Game Of Thrones to create this swashbuckling romp of epic proportions.

Framed as a video game brought to life, the story centres on two knights, Barnabas (Conor Bradbury) and Salvatore (Seann Murray), who set off to rescue the kidnapped Scarlett (Kaitlin Morrow), who turns out to be equally skilled with a sabre.

Subverting and skewering familiar tropes left and right, the troop conjure this sweeping saga with their signature crafty and creative approach. Using only their bodies and fabric, they produce massive sailing ships, fiery pits and fantastical beasts.

Fans of retro games will adore sections where they use cardboard cut-outs to recreate action from 8-bit role playing games in Be Kind Rewind fashion. The ensemble of comic veterans is top-notch delivering silly jokes built on deep genre references with familiar accents (especially Julian Frid’s spot-on Littlefinger from GoT).

But most of all, the fun they’re having onstage is palpable, and translates into the most mirth you’ll find at Next Stage.