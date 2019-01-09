Allegra Fulton takes a bow at Next Stage Theatre Festival

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Allegra Fulton feels attuned to her concert violinist character in Nick Green’s play.

DINNER WITH THE DUCHESS by Nick Green (The Duchess Collective/Next Stage Theatre Festival). Opens Wednesday (January 9) and runs to January 19 at the Factory Mainspace (125 Bathurst). $15. 416-966-1062, fringetoronto.com/next-stage/.

Most actors opening up a brand-new play days after New Year’s appreciate a rest over the holidays. Not Allegra Fulton. She spent her four precious days off shooting her first short film as a director – and loving it.

But don’t worry about her leaving the theatre to become a movie director. She’s performing in an upcoming production of Sex, the infamous play by Mae West, and she’s been offered the plum role of the smothering mother Amanda in the Shaw Festival’s production of The Glass Menagerie.

Busy, in demand – she’s been in close to 100 movies and plays – always searching for artistic inspiration and open to new creative opportunities, Fulton is brave, very demanding of herself and wholly accomplished.

And yet with every new role, she’s consumed with worry.

In Nick Green’s new play, Dinner With The Duchess, she plays Margaret Allaire, a concert violinist who’s retired under murky circumstances and giving her last interview to a journalist while her husband cooks them dinner.

Working on this play’s mind-bending puzzle, Fulton feels as if she doesn’t know what she’s doing.

“Every play pokes at you and puts you back to square one,” the voluble actor explains. “I’ve done this all my life and yet I keep thinking, ‘I don’t know how to do this.’”

Of course, the Dora Award-winner (for Frida K.) does know what she’s doing. Consider how she’s preparing to play a virtuoso violinist. She didn’t learn the instrument per se, but she got her mitts on one to get the feel of it.

“I’ve been holding it and learning the physical relationship between it and the musician, what it does to a somebody’s body, how you bend with the music. As an actress I want to understand somebody’s body, what the violin would be doing to Margaret’s neck, her spine, her head, her hands.”

Never mind the promo material featuring a photo of Fulton playing. The instrument itself never appears onstage.

“The violin is conspicuously absent,” says Fulton. “Has she put it away in the closet? Is it hiding under the bed? Why doesn’t she pick it up? It’s a bit of a mystery.”

In fact the play, though it has its light moments, has a thriller aspect that makes it hard for Fulton to reveal the content. She will brook no spoilers. But she relishes talking about Margaret as a character.

“She’s fascinating, really. She’s very rigorous in her training, disciplined to the point where she may be a bit crazy in her perfection. She was a young prodigy, discovered and snapped up, and put on a track that she can’t get off. An artist both used and driven, what does that do to a person? As the journalist starts to ask questions, Margaret’s forced to deal with herself.”

Fulton may have been able to make a movie while she’s still working on Duchess, but she can’t even think about any other acting role.

“You agree to a role like Margaret because you’ve met something in the role that matches where you are right now,” she says. “All the stuff that’s like you starts to amplify and then it won’t let you alone.”

So she’s adamant that her upcoming lead turn in the Tennessee Williams play at Shaw can’t pull her focus.

“I’m trying to stave off Amanda,” she declares. “She can’t even come near me.”

See 5 artists to watch at Next Stage here and reviews at nowtoronto.com/stage

@susangcole