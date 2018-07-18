Stage adaptation of Virginia Woolf's Orlando blooms

× Expand Sarah Afful (left) and Maev Beaty cry Woolf.

ORLANDO by Sarah Ruhl (Soulpepper). At Young Centre for the Performing Arts (50 Tank House). Runs to July 29. Rating: NNNN

A swashbuckling faux biography whose protagonist’s journey spans several centuries, vast swaths of geography and two genders, Orlando sprang from the “androgynous mind” of Virginia Woolf, who was inspired by the turbulent family history of her lover, fellow author Vita Sackville-West.

Published in 1928, the novel’s critique of gender roles and embracing of gender fluidity have rightfully granted it the status of prescient masterwork over the years, but it was intended as a sort of lark – something worth bearing in mind when assessing Soulpepper’s production of Sarah Ruhl’s 2003 adaptation.

Under Katrina Darychuk’s direction, Orlando emerges as a fleet, resourceful, frequently delightful romp that wisely leaves the plumbing of its profundities and politics to the audience.

Sarah Afful stars as the eponymous nobleman rising to prominence in 16th-century England under the auspices of a lizard-like, lust-struck Queen Elizabeth, brilliantly embodied by John Jarvis, who also does duty as part of a busy three-man chorus. As Orlando matures, his sentimental education peaks in the PVC-clad embrace of a Russian princess played with alluring focus by Maev Beaty. Orlando will fall in love again, but the scenes of amorousness between Afful and Beaty possess an ease, sexiness and sense of discovery that won’t be matched.

Time passes. Orlando skips across epochs like a stone, all the while seeking travel and adventure, though the most curious adventure of all arrives when he becomes a she, a transfiguration greeted with nonchalance until the frustrating limits of misogynist stereotypes set in.

In tandem with her character’s development, Afful’s performance blossoms gradually, becoming both more playful and sombre. Her odyssey is unencumbered by the scenery: set and lighting designer Lorenzo Savoini facilitates seamless transitions with elegant gestures, such as balloons that sprout from below a platform or a dollhouse that glides past on wheels; costume designer Gillian Gallow’s opulent array of jackets, trousers, dresses and footwear envelop and fall away from the actors with commendable fluidity.

I mentioned that Darychuk’s direction treads lightly over Woolf’s themes, but it lands on a note of considerable insight and clarity. Orlando has aspired to compose great poetry for all of her/his eerily protracted existence, but it’s only in the play’s final moments that she lights upon a truly satisfying lyric, leaving us with the understanding that art is nothing without urgency and life only accrues meaning when we’re struck by its finitude.