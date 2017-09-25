Picture This falls apart

× Expand Cylla von Tiedemann Michelle Monteith and Jordan Pettle (right) try to convince David Storch to finance their film in Picture This.

PICTURE THIS by Morris Panych and Brenda Robins (Soulpepper). At the Young Centre for the Performing Arts (50 Tank House). Runs to October 7. $35-$95. 416-866-8666, soulpepper.ca. See listing. Rating: NN

Here’s the thing about comedy and drama. When a drama’s not working, it’s not instantly evident. But when a comedy isn’t getting laughs, you immediately know something’s amiss.

Even a generous opening night crowd couldn’t muster up a lot of enthusiasm for Picture This, Soulpepper’s attempt to rejuvenate Hungarian writer Melchior Lengyel’s obscure play The Battle Of Waterloo.

The adapters, Morris Panych (who also directs) and Brenda Robins (who has a small role), are the same team who breathed fresh new life into Parfumerie. But where that show, remounted every other season by the company during the holidays, offers a lot of heart along with its winsome comedy, this show is cynical, brittle and stilted.

The set-up is promising. Mr. Red (Cliff Saunders), a hotshot Hollywood producer, is staying at a Budapest hotel, and every struggling actor, director, writer and even film composer in the city has weaseled his or her way into the hotel to get his attention.

When Red runs into his childhood friend, the hapless Mr. Brown (David Storch), now an American furrier, all the film wannabes believe Brown is a producer, too. So after Red leaves they convince Brown to finance a historical epic about Napoleon. That film takes up the entire second act.

The production might work with fewer characters (so many appear in the first act it’s hard to keep track of them) and a livelier pace. Slapstick turns are cute once or even twice, but when they appear repeatedly they lose their charm.

And for most of the play it’s hard to feel for the characters, who merely seem either scheming and selfish or vain and ridiculous.

Still, there are some nice touches. Michelle Monteith’s aspiring starlet pretends to be a cocktail waiter and uses her silver platter to shine a spotlight on her face, while Gregory Prest steals every scene he’s in as a mopey thespian with big dreams. Brigitte Robinson’s brief turn as Brown’s domineering wife is memorable, and Saunders is perfection as the egomaniacal movie mogul.

Ken MacDonald’s set has a nice old world feel, with lots of room for quick entrances, exits and even shadowy appearances behind glass dividers. Too bad the show taking place on it isn’t more watchable.