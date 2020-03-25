Canadian entertainers take part in 24-hour virtual telethon

× Expand Places, Please fundraiser for AFC

With the live entertainment industry at a standstill because of COVID-19, the country's stage artists are doing what they do best: putting on a show. Except this one will be streamed live on YouTube and will go on for 24 straight hours.

Places, Please is a virtual telethon to raise funds for AFC, the Actors' Fund of Canada, the lifeline of Canada's entertainment industry. It starts at 2 pm EST today (Wednesday March 25) and runs to 2 pm on Thursday. All donations go to the AFC.

“Our mission is to digitally bring together our theatrical community and audiences,” says Michael Rubinoff, the Olivier Award-winning producer and producing artistic director of the Canadian Music Theatre Project at Sheridan College, in a press release. He is co-hosting the event along with playwright Nick Green (Body Politic, Every Day She Rose) and Ashley Botting (Ashley With A "Y," Second City, Because News).

“Together, we will promote hope and resilience, carried out through living room showcases, to highlight the extraordinary theatres and talent across the country," says Rubinoff.

The guests, a who's who of Canadian talent, include: Come From Away's creators David Hein and Irene Sankoff, as well as the show's stars Astrid Van Wieren and Petrina Bromley; musical theatre veterans and up-and-comers Louise Pitre, Thom Allison, Shawn Wright, Trish Lindström, Charlotte Moore, Jeigh Madjus, Jessica Sherman, Kevin Wong and Vanessa Sears; and artistic directors Andrea Donaldson (Nightwood Theatre), Brendan Healy (Canadian Stage), Kelly Thornton (Royal Manitoba Theatre Company), Mitchell Marcus (Musical Stage Co.), Evelyn Parry (Buddies in Bad Times), Richard Rose (Tarragon), Christian Barry and Anthony Black (2b Theatre in Halifax), Daryl Cloran (Citadel Theatre in Edmonton) and Dennis Garnhum (Grand Theatre in London).

A special segment will feature student hosts from Sheridan College’s Honours Bachelor of Music Theatre Performance’s Class of 2020, who will conduct interviews and show performances by theatre students from around the world.

Beginning 2 pm EST, you can live stream the event here.

@glennsumi