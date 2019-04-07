Angélique makes a moment in Canadian history feel urgent and relevant

× Expand Photo by Andrew Alexander Angélique, at the Factory Theatre

Lorena Gale’s reimagining of a forgotten moment in Canadian history is a timely and potent reminder of the ways our past remains uncomfortably present.

Angélique, receiving its Toronto premiere at the Factory Theatre, imagines historical events documenting a slave woman who was tortured and hanged in 1734 for setting fire to Montreal. An arrogant entrepreneur François (Karl Graboshas) and his wife, Thérèse (France Rolland), purchase Angélique (Jenny Brizard) after the death of their young daughter. There Angélique encounters Claude (Olivier Lamarche), their indentured servant, and César (Omari Newton), the slave of François’s business partner Ignace (Chip Chuipka).

Gale’s play consciously illustrates the intersecting forces of oppression through the characters who grasp for freedom and happiness by stepping on those with less power.

The political agenda of the play, however, results in uneven character development: François is self-consciously exploitative, and Graboshas’s performance lacks the intensity required to make either his popularity or his lechery credible. Rolland’s Thérèse vacillates between implausibly coquettish with her husband but convincingly devastated in later scenes. Newton, on the other hand, manages to quietly evoke both César’s affection and entitlement for Angélique.

Brizard stands out with the impressive range and depth of feeling she brings to Angélique: from her resigned acceptance of her forced romantic pairing with César, to her rage at François, to her animated determination to pursue her own happiness in the face of hatred and violence.

Eo Sharp’s set design features a central platform comprised of a stationary base topped with a sliding platform, functioning as everything from a sandy riverbank to a gallows, and echoing the political constraints of the characters. Live musicians above the stage add a powerful emotional resonance to the story.

The script makes occasional reference to modernity: François asks Claude to take the Mercedes in for servicing, and Thérèse offers Angélique a vacuum cleaner, but these are so sporadic that they are confusing.

Mike Payette’s direction conveys the parallels more effectively in the staging, from Sharp’s set design, to Angélique’s final orange jumpsuit, highlighting that our history of slavery has been re-inscribed within the criminal justice system.