Dividing Lines engagingly explores difficult decisions related to death

DIVIDING LINES/LÍNEAS DIVISORIAS by Beatriz Pizano (Aluna Theatre). At Theatre Centre (1115 Queen West). Runs to December 2. $20-$25. alunatheatre.ca. See listing. Rating: NNN

Beatriz Pizano’s solo show explores the excruciating problems and decisions the performer faced during her mother Julia’s slow decline from Alzheimer’s disease. The inclusion of family photos projected onto a screen and an abundance of autobiographical details make this story personal, but its themes of love, death, allegiance and faith mean it is also universal.

In a blend of Spanish and English, Pizano describes her family’s unique history and her own journey. She recalls some of her earliest memories growing up Catholic in Colombia, renouncing her religious beliefs in her teens, then briefly marrying before moving to Canada. Caring for her increasingly ill loved one brings Pizano unimagined grief, but dealing with it across the geographical divide presents further challenges.

The non-linear script gets confusing at times but Pizano’s use of historical and cultural references as touchstones (Martin Luther King, Glenn Gould, Joe Clark, among others) helps. The show weaves together two storylines: Pizano’s family history and her experience coping with Julia’s deteriorating health. She also touches on many political issues. Crammed with detail, the 75-minute show could still use some editing and focus.

However, Pizano is an engaging and passionate performer who radiates love for her family and culture. She honestly explores the culpability she feels regarding decisions about her mother’s life and death. At one point she asks if anyone has a family photo to share, and on opening night this leads to a profound connection with two audience members.

Integral to this production are John Cabanela’s mood-enhancing lighting and, especially, Brandon Miguel Valdivia’s sound design. Effects like moaning and laboured breathing reinforce the emotional impact of Pizano’s storytelling. And director Trevor Schwellnus ties all of these elements together beautifully while also contributing some impactful projection design elements, such as maps.

At its heart, the play confronts illness and dying, especially regarding the people we love. “Nothing prepares us,” says Pizano. But theatre like this sure can help.

