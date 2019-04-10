Dry Powder is a darkly funny look inside a private equity firm

× Expand Dry Powder, starring Rebecca Liddiard, Peter Keleghan and Christef Desir

DRY POWDER by Sarah Burgess (Evermore Theatre). At the Toronto Centre for the Arts (5040 Yonge). Runs to April 14. $24-$70. 416-250-3708. See listing. Rating: NNN

Sarah Burgess's Dry Powder offers a fast-paced and darkly funny look inside the goings-on at a private equity firm recovering from a recent PR debacle.

Co-managing director Seth (Christef Desir) is trying to close a deal on acquiring a luggage company looking to expand. His competitive colleague, Jenny (Rebecca Liddiard), however, has figured out a way to make the deal more profitable, but ethically questionable. What to do?

Burgess’s script isn’t dumbed down for those who, like me, don’t regularly read the Wall Street Journal. But the actors, under director Angela Besharah, handle the biz speak with clarity and commitment. Besharah is especially good at getting the actors to physicalize their performances. Desir adds literal kicks of triumph to his early scenes, while Liddiard is more self-contained but full of nervous energy, especially after an all-nighter. Firm head Rick (Workin’ Moms’ Peter Keleghan) expresses his alpha-male status with posture, tone of voice and, in one surprising scene, an impromptu yoga session.

It all plays out entertainingly on Jung-hye Kim’s set, which nicely morphs from an office to an airport to a hotel room and a bar.

The only drawback is that the plot, which gets increasingly cynical, doesn’t resonate beyond the world it’s representing.

@glennsumi