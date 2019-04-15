Michael Frayn’s Copenhagen is smart and elegant, but not very theatrical

× Expand Photo by Cylla von Tiedemann Diego Matamoros, Kawa Ada and Kyra Harper in Copenhagen, at Soulpepper Diego Matamoros (left), Kawa Ada and Kyra Harper take you on a talky trip to Copenhagen.

COPENHAGEN by Michael Frayn (Soulpepper). At Young Centre for the Performing Arts (50 Tank House). Runs to May 4. $38-$97. 416-866-8666, soulpepper.ca. See listing. Rating: NNN

English playwright Michael Frayn’s Copenhagen, first produced in 1998, finds German physicist Werner Heisenberg, Danish physicist Niels Bohr and Bohr’s spouse, editor and typist Margrethe Bohr convening in some sparsely furnished afterlife to scrutinize Heisenberg’s visit to the Bohrs’ home in 1941. Denmark was under German occupation and both the Axis and Allied powers were racing to develop the atomic bomb in secret projects that would eventually involve Heisenberg and Bohr respectively. Alternating between re-enactment, narration and commentary, the three characters revolve around a circular abyss. They discuss physics, of course, but also ethics, patriotism, friendship, ambition and loss.

Lord knows we need art with ideas these days, and Copenhagen is charged with a surfeit of them, above all the question of science’s responsibility regarding the practical use of its innovations.

Copenhagen is intelligent, elegant and admirably organized, but it’s also a work of theatre – at 140 minutes, a lengthy one – and its ideas are for the most part not expressed in a particularly theatrical or energized way. The afterlife, it turns out, is talky, so much so that even a spell of silence has to be announced and unpacked.

There are arresting moments in Soulpepper’s new production, directed by Katrina Darychuk, such as the one in which Lorenzo Savoini’s lighting design shifts into deep blues and greens while Bohr (Diego Matamoros) reaches across that aforementioned abyss while remembering the tragic death of his son. Yet, for the most part, that abyss is puzzlingly underused, while the wall of burnished mirror that constitutes the backdrop is barely used at all.

There are nice details in each performance, such as the curious way Kawa Ada, who plays Heisenberg, isolates the gestures involved in simply removing a jacket, as though such minutiae might prove pivotal to apprehending the truth about the past. Such glimpses of physicality are overwhelmed, however, by waves of verbiage, most especially by exposition and asides that drain tension and suspense.

Kyra Harper, it must be said, is lovely as Margrethe, but I wish her character had more to do besides function as translator of the men’s jargon-heavy exchanges and corrector of their mis-remembrances.

To be sure, there isn’t a minute of Copenhagen that’s without interest, but, in this iteration at least, there’s little to break up the feeling of inertia that comes from protracted polite conversation.

