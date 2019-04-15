Shove It Down My Throat provides way too much to swallow

× Expand Photo by Jeremy Mimnagh Shove It Down My Throat at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre

SHOVE IT DOWN MY THROAT by Johnnie Walker (Pandemic Theatre/Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander). Closed April 14. Rating: NN

Shove It Down My Throat takes a real-life story about a mysterious New Year’s Eve stabbing in Atlanta, Georgia, and turns it into a rambling fantasia about queer lives, gay-bashing, representation and the ethical and practical concerns about putting on a play in today’s ultra-sensitive cultural landscape.

Writer/performer Johnnie Walker is best known for his solo shows like Redheaded Stepchild, and he and director Tom Arthur Davis seem overwhelmed by the play’s scope and lack of focus (warning: it’s two and a half hours long).

The show is peppered with Walker’s signature one-liners, but there are too many unnecessary detours, such as a trivial evocation of one of TV’s Designing Women and a pointless interrogation at the Canada/U.S. border. Even the first act conceit of summoning up the ghosts of Buddies in Bad Times’ artists from past productions doesn’t fully pay off, especially since the talented supporting cast (Daniel Carter, Willard Gillard, Kwaku Okyere, Craig Pike, Heath V. Salazar and Anders Yates), with a couple of exceptions, is reduced to merely playing types.

Anahita Dehbonehie’s set and Rebecca Vandevelde’s lighting help orient us through the show. And there’s lots of imagination at play in early scenes replaying what may have happened at the key event. The play’s emotional centre, however, concerns the idea of gay-bashing, and Walker’s meta-theatrical gimmicks distract from this still relevant and disturbing topic.

@glennsumi