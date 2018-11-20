Space Opera Zero does campy sci-fi with love and affection

× Expand Mairi Babb, Eric Woolfe and Lisa Norton in Space Opera Zero.

SPACE OPERA ZERO by Eric Woolfe (Eldritch Theatre). Red Sandcastle Theatre (922 Queen East). Runs to December 2. Tue-Sat $25-$35, Sun pwyc. eldritchtheatre.ca. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Eric Woolfe’s 1930s pulp fiction take on Thomas Middleton and William Rowley’s The Changeling is a retro science fiction sex tragedy that lives up to that bizarre and entertaining-sounding premise.

Emily Trueheart (Lisa Norton) is a power lesbian space pilot determined to make a name for herself. She teams up with Mad Scientist (Woolfe) to take flight, but they crash onto the planet Urg, where she rescues Princess Jenora (Mairi Babb). It’s love at first sight, but they’re foiled by the King’s diplomatic plan to marry Jenora off to a slug-like alien puppet from a nearby planet.

Melanie McNeill’s costume designs are expertly crafted through combining myriad science fiction aesthetics, from the shiny silver jumpsuit worn by mutant Doggo (also Woolfe) to Emily’s classic space helmet. The details on the supporting cast of puppets are even more impressive: sex robot Ro-Berta’s full lips contrast with her sharp metallic edges; the King’s bulging eyes give you the impression he is really looking at you; and the plush texture of Jenora’s slug fiancé amplifies his creepy presence.

Woolfe’s script is an inventive take on 1930s pulp, incorporating Shakespearian-style monologues and several H.P. Lovecraft references, not to mention a constant stream of tongue-in-cheek innuendo. The result celebrates aspects of the genre while poking fun at problematic tropes (like rampant sexism). The only dissatisfying aspect was near the end when Jenora’s jealousy seems forced.

The acting, however, really forms the heart of the show. All three lean in to the campy tone integral to the show’s balance of affection and irony. Woolfe demonstrates his versatility as he plays supporting characters like the misanthropic Mad Scientist and Jenora’s infatuated servant Doggo, while giving voice to all the puppets including Ro-Berta (a reference to Dot Matrix from Spaceballs). Finally, given the fast pace and incessant cues, timing is essential and Dylan Trowbridge’s precise direction ensures order despite the potential chaos.

This space-time journey fuelled by love and imagination offers an intense and intimate experience you won’t want to miss.