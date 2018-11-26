Dystopian play Yellow Rabbit is trapped by genre convention

× Expand Cesar Ghisilieri En Lai Mah (left) and April Leung in Yellow Rabbit.

YELLOW RABBIT by Bessie Cheng, Aaron Jan, Gloria Mok (Silk Bath Collective, Soulpepper). At Young Centre for the Performing Arts (50 Tank House Lane). Runs to December 1. $25. 416-866-8666, soulpepper.ca. See listing. Rating: NN

Drawing upon the tropes of popular dystopian fictions from 1984 to The Hunger Games, Silk Bath Collective’s Yellow Rabbit aspires to speak to global social afflictions by presenting a bleak vision of our possible future. But for all its carefully observed cultural specificity, this new work from playwrights Bessie Cheng, Aaron Jan and Gloria Mok is freighted with many hazards of the genre – such as one-dimensional, cypher-like characters and excess expository dialogue – while imbuing it with little that feels meaningfully fresh.

The result of the rewriting and re-conception of the company’s celebrated Fringe show Silk Bath, Yellow Rabbit is set in the wake of a post-atomic catastrophe. This compact play unfolds almost entirely within a processing facility for contestants struggling to prove themselves worthy of a place in the Chinese sanctuary city of Rich-Man Hill. Though strangers, a man (En Lai Mah) and a woman (April Leung) are incarcerated together and expected to mate. Questions of racial purity and adherence to cultural norms are ever-present as this seemingly arbitrarily matched couple undergo rigorous tests and continually square off: He’s a conformist, she’s rebellious by nature. Both are fitted with electronic chokers controlled by a brutish agent with a predilection for goth grooming (Bessie Cheng) who takes orders from the enigmatic Mother (Amanda Zhou).

Designers Jackie Chau (sets) Jareth Li (lights) and Zeesy Powers (video) make evocative use of diaphanous curtains and shifting zones of illumination that intensify a chilly sense of isolation, but some of their choices read as effects for effects’ sake, such as the abundance of fog in this supposedly hermetic environment. As the story progresses and the man and woman are increasingly castigated, Mah and Leung are forced to pretend they’re getting electrocuted an awful lot, which is difficult to watch for the wrong reasons. As for the play’s timely anti-authoritarian, anti-homogeneity message, there’s little chance of anyone missing it, especially with moments like the one where Leung asks, “What kind of world is it if we all think the same thing?”

