Playing Richard III's Trump card

We’ve all said it at least once during Trump’s wild, scandal-filled first year in office: “You can’t write this stuff!”

Well, leave it to Shakespeare BASH’d’s very timely production of Richard III to remind us that actually, yes, you can – and Shakespeare did.

But beyond getting the company’s signature heady barroom treatment, this production of the Bard’s most bloody tale of political skullduggery offers a chance to reflect on theatre in the age of Trump, and how resistance is being staged.

“The parallels between Richard and Trump are undeniable,” says BASH’d co-founder Julia Nish-Lapidus, who’s directing husband and fellow co-founder James Wallis in the title role.

“In rehearsal it’s shocking how lines seem like they could have come straight out of a White House press briefing. It’s amazing that a play written over 400 years ago feels so relevant today.”

Wallis, who’s wanted to play the famously power-hungry and duplicitous prince since well before the 2016 election, points out that society can reflect Shakespeare just as much as Shakespeare reflects society, and that working on the show has highlighted key similarities – and differences – between past and present.

“Richard just wants chaos, to take things over by sheer will,” says Wallis.

“The chaotic power struggle in the play is really similar to what’s going on down in America right now.

Except that Richard is way smarter than Trump, obviously.”

“But they’re both so obsessed with winning,” Nish-Lapidus quickly points out. “It’s not about being king for Richard, just like I don’t think it was ever about being president for Trump. In both cases, it’s whether they can achieve it or not.”

“That’s true, and they both live in the afterglow of their success,” continues Wallis, who’s also directing Titus Andronicus in March at Hart House and recently served as assistant director for Macbeth and Romeo And Juliet at Stratford.

Since founding BASH’d in 2010, the ensemble has won acclaim from audiences, critics and even hard-to-please Shakespeare scholars for its stripped-down, “bare-bones, fast and furious” (according to Nish-Lapidus) style, featuring fun, rich performances that also convey an expertly distilled understanding of each play.

In the case of Richard III, they’ve zeroed in on the abuse of power and the willingness of others to enable a corrupt leader – super-relevant themes in the Trump era.

“We’re not going for a direct comparison. We’re going for the idea that connects Richard and Trump,” says Wallis.

“For example, we’re not doing what [Public Theater] did in Central Park last summer when they had Julius Caesar dressed as Trump,” says Nish-Lapidus.

“Doing that makes it too cartoony, and Trump is already that as president. If we were just putting Trump-as-Trump onstage, you wouldn’t get the nuances of it, and the audience might not see themselves in the play, and I think you need that. Also, we don’t need to see more of Trump anyway.”

“We could have just put me in a Trump mask,” laughs Wallis.

“But Richard isn’t exactly Trump. And he isn’t this moustache-twirling villain either. He’s much more human. In rehearsal, Julia made a really interesting point: Richard wants to be a monster – ‘I am determined to prove a villain’ – he wants to be this inhuman person capable of anything, but in the end, he finds out that he’s still human, that he has a conscience.”

The local theatre community has already responded to life in the Trump era. Nish-Lapidus, who works as box office and front of house manager at the Theatre Centre, says the problematic presidency has been galvanizing. (She quotes Meryl Streep quoting Carrie Fisher at last year’s Golden Globes: “Take your broken heart, make it into art.”)

“I’ve seen community come out of it. I’ve seen support and encouragement as the response. I’ve seen more people wanting to be in creative environments. I’ve seen more support for marginalized voices than ever.”

But she also says it’s been occasion for sober self-reflection. She cites Daughter, Adam Lazarus’s hard-hitting experiment in domestic immorality, as an example of another show with similar resonances in the wake of Trump, questioning the audience, not simply those in power.

“I saw a lot of Richard and Trump in Daughter,” she says.

“Specifically, I saw complicity. Adam [Lazarus] says, ‘Here’s a story. Do you want to hear it? Can I tell it? Are you okay with that?’ Then he tells a story and does something kind of bad in it and says, ‘Are you okay with that? Should I keep going?’ And the audience keeps saying yes, yes, yes, until it gets really horrific.”

When she explains how Richard operates in a similar way, it’s easy to see how Trump, thumbing incendiary tweets to his base, does, too.

“Richard tells the audience over and over what he’s going to do and asks them, ‘How do you feel about that? Okay, watch, I’m going to go do it’, and afterwards he reports back, ‘Great, we did it!’ But now they’re part of it, he brings them into it, and suddenly they’re complicit in all the things he’s doing because no one’s stopping him.”

This idea that resistance to corrupt power requires a reflexive taking-stock of how our own actions or inactions might be implicated is likely to be one of the conversations happening at the Monarch post-show.

“I’ve always viewed Richard III as a cautionary tale,” says Nish-Lapidus.

“We all watched the 2016 campaign and said, ‘Trump can’t win, people won’t let this happen.’ And here we are.”

