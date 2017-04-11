Robert Lepage's autobiographical 887 mines the past profoundly

887 by Robert Lepage (Ex Machina/Canadian Stage). At Bluma Appel (27 Front East). Runs to April 16. $35-$114. 416-368-3110. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Robert Lepage and Ex Machina’s productions have always been technically precise but often feel emotionally chilly.

Not so 887, Lepage’s autobiographi­cal look at, among other things, his working-class upbringing in Quebec City, the FLQ Crisis and the idea of an artistic legacy.

Tightened since its debut at Panamania and subsequent international tour, the show has a brilliant structure.

Tasked with reciting Michèle La­londe’s poem Speak White for a 40th-anniversary gala marking Montreal’s La Nuit de la Poésie, Lepage looks up an old theatre school friend for mnemonic tricks, which leads him to ponder other things, especially the connection between his father – who served in the navy and worked as a professional lifeguard before he became a taxi driver – and himself.

The design of the piece – Félix Fradet-Faguy is credited as image designer, and Laurent Routhier designed the lighting – is astonishing. At the centre is a model of the apartment building Lepage grew up in, in which we view, Rear Window-style, all of its inhabitants and their obsessions.

Turn the set another way and you get a recreation of Lepage’s current upscale condo, showing how far he’s come from that bustling neighbourhood.

Lepage and his team find novel ways of illustrating key events, everything from the rabble-rousing appearance of Charles de Gaulle to a haunting scene in which the child Lepage has his newspaper-route bag searched for bombs.

But the heart of this remarkable piece remains the relationship between the two solitudes, the young, artistic Robert and his distant father, who’s lost in his own world, sitting in his cab smoking and listening to bittersweet songs on the radio.