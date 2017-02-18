Scenes From A Tree charms its young audience

× Expand Emilie Bouchard Scenes From A Tree Nathalie Derome (left), Karine Sauvé and Anne Brûlotte-Légaré

SCENES FROM A TREE created and developed by Nathalie Derome, Amélie Dumoulin and Karine Sauvé (Des mots d’la dynamite/Young People’s Theatre). At YPT (165 Front East). Runs to February 26. $19-$24. See listing. 416-862-2222, youngpeoplestheatre.ca. Rating: NNN

If you’re looking for something to do with children between 18 months and four years this Family Day (or anytime through next weekend), check out Scenes From A Tree, a charming, gentle piece by Montreal company Des mots d’la dynamite.

Running 35 minutes and holding the children’s attention (no one was restless at the performance I saw), the show relies on melody, colour and some surprising visuals to look at seasonal change and how we all develop over time.

Its characters are a trio of tree-like beings (Nathalie Derome, Anne Brûlotte-Légaré and Audrée Southière) with bits of fern and wood in their hair who, as we enter the theatre, knit red yarn and sing African-based tunes. Using a mixture of gibberish and emotionally enveloping songs (with lyrics like “I love you, so I’ll never let you go”), they tell the story of several generations of trees through the seasons, beginning with summer.

As the seasons progress, leaves blow in the wind, birds warble – the young viewers sometimes imitated the actors’ movements – snowballs fly and maple syrup starts to run and, in the finale, a basket is filled with red cherries.

Much of the show’s charm for older audience members is the puppetry, which draws on knitting needles, balls of yarn and woven materials to suggest walking a dog, a long and tiny clothesline and a green carpet that becomes a landscape complete with grass, forests, sheep, a river and an automobile.

The production’s visual highlight (Mélanie Charest designed the set) is a clothesline on which are pinned clouds, clouds that morph into kids’ clothing and then, magically, into a neighbourhood of children; their daily activities become the episode’s soundscape.

And if your children want a souvenir of the show, everyone’s invited up to the stage at the end to receive one of the cherries as a gift.