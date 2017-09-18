Soulpepper’s Waiting For Godot was worth the wait

× Expand Cylla von Tiedemann Waiting for Godot, Soulpepper

WAITING FOR GODOT by Samuel Beckett (Soulpepper). At Young Centre for the Performing Arts (50 Tank House). Runs to October 7. $37-$95. soulpepper.ca. See listing. Rating: NNNN

For Samuel Beckett fans, the wait is over. Soulpepper’s faithful remount of this absurdist masterpiece hits all the right tragicomic notes. It’s funny, unsettling, terrifying and deeply profound.

Diego Matamoros and Oliver Dennis instantly click as Vladimir and Estragon, the two bowler-hat-wearing vagabonds marking time while waiting for a mysterious Mr. Godot. With direction from Daniel Brooks, the pair’s take draws out their world-weary comradery in the babbling, circuitous dialogue.

The duo nails the crude jokes, grim observations and exhausted clown-like slap-stick, generating consistent laughs that also betray a momentary sense of relief from the palpable tension of witnessing the desperate and dispiriting exchanges.

The horror of the hopeless situation climaxes during encounters with Pozzo (Rick Roberts), a brutally cruel aristocrat driving a slave named Lucky (Alex McCooeye). Roberts’s bone-chilling performance is tweaked by a short white mustache and beard that conjure only ever so slightly an antebellum plantation owner, which is all that’s needed to prompt a revealing connection between Beckett’s post-war moment and present-day.

One place this production parts ways with Beckett’s notoriously iron-clad stage directions is the set. Beckett calls for “a country road,” but Brooks and set designer Lorenzo Savoini instead provide a floor – a raked stage of warped wooden planks (with gnarled tree protruding) surrounded by concrete walls, suggesting the interior of some structure. The slanted stage is a nice touch, and the walls adorned with modernist scratches and rust stains beautifully reference Marshall Plan-era Europe. But overall, it’s unclear what the blurring of inside and outside elements adds here.

This minor quibble aside, the production – thanks in large part to Matamoros and Dennis’s perfectly played performances – is extremely effective at setting up Beckett’s big questions about existence, agency and purpose for continued contemplation.

It’s haunting and disturbing, just as Beckett intended.