Stratford review: Brontë: The World Without feels unmoored

× Expand Hilary Gauld Camilleri Brontë – On The Run 2018 From left: Andrea Rankin as Anne Brontë, Beryl Bain as Charlotte Brontë and Jessica B. Hill as Emily Brontë in Brontë: The World Without. Photography by Hilary Gauld Camilleri.

BRONTË: THE WORLD WITHOUT by Jordi Mand (Stratford). At the Studio Theatre (34 George East, Stratford). Runs to October 13. $109.25-$146.25, some discounts. stratfordfestival.ca. Rating: NN

The unfortunate irony of Bronte: The World Without is that a play about three of the world’s most compelling storytellers lacks an interesting narrative itself.

Jordi Mand’s work about sibling scribes Charlotte (Beryl Bain), Emily (Jessica B. Hill) and Anne Brontë (Andrea Rankin) takes place over three eventful years, 1846 to ’49.

During this time, the three metamorphose from impoverished women taking care of their increasingly ill clergyman father and their alcoholic brother (both unseen, yet cleverly evoked through Anton de Groot’s sound design in Vanessa Porteous’s production) to novelists of varying acclaim. By the end, two of them, as well as that brother, will be dead.

Mand is less concerned with the sisters’ inner worlds than with their outer ones – the “without” of the title. Hence, we get details about looking for employment (usually as governesses), adding up household expenses and, when they start getting published, who gets better reviews. (Charlotte’s Jane Eyre is universally beloved, while Emily’s Wuthering Heights is trashed and Anne’s Agnes Grey ignored.)

All of that is fine in a Wiki-entry way. But Mand (Between The Sheets, Caught) never convinces us of the women’s imaginations and storytelling skills. The Brontës’ works must be in the public domain. Why not try out some passages on us, if not in dialogue – as it seems the sisters were secretive about their work – then in monologues?

There’s also little sense of place – strange, since the Yorkshire moors figure prominently in a lot of the women’s fiction.

And the musical choices – Chopin one moment, Regina Spektor the next – are disorienting.

What we’re left with is a thin slip of a play that serves more as a showcase for the fine acting ensemble (Bain is particularly commanding) than a look at three essential voices in 19th-century literature.