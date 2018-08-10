SummerWorks 2018: directory of shows and reviews

× Expand Graham Isador tells great stories in ...And You'll Never Believe What Happens Next.

This year's SummerWorks performance festival is smaller in scale than more recent editions, but keep in mind that some shows have only one or two performances. So be sure to check out our reviews throughout the fest so you don't miss anything.

A >>> denotes a Critics' Pick.

4INXCHANGE

Adrenaline

A Girl Lives Alone

the aisha of is

A Room to Perform

>>> ... And You'll Never Believe What Happens Next (see NNNN review)

b side

BODY SO FLUORESCENT

Box 4901

CAFÉ SARAJEVO episode I

The Extinction of Hong Kongers

fantasylover (see NNN review)

Hot Cuts

Lion Womxn

Lost Together

Overhear Toronto

The Private Life of the Master Race (see NNN review)

>>> The Red Horse is Leaving (see NNNN review)

Stray

Swim Team

>>> THIRD WORLD (see NNNN review)

The Waves

Winners and Losers

>>> Zayo (see NNNN review)