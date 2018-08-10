SummerWorks 2018: directory of shows and reviews

×
Graham Isador tells great stories in ...And You'll Never Believe What Happens Next.
This year's SummerWorks performance festival is smaller in scale than more recent editions, but keep in mind that some shows have only one or two performances. So be sure to check out our reviews throughout the fest so you don't miss anything.
A >>> denotes a Critics' Pick.
>>> ... And You'll Never Believe What Happens Next (see NNNN review)
The Extinction of Hong Kongers
fantasylover (see NNN review)
The Private Life of the Master Race (see NNN review)
>>> The Red Horse is Leaving (see NNNN review)
>>> THIRD WORLD (see NNNN review)