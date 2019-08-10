SummerWorks 2019: directory of shows and reviews

Here are the latest reviews from the innovative West Queen West performance festival

by

Theatre, dance, performance art, installation – you never know what you'll find at SummerWorks, the late summer performance festival. Openings are staggered throughout the 11-day festival, and some shows run only two or three times. So be sure to check back and find out what's hot, so you don't miss anything.

A >>> denotes a Critics' Pick.

Antarctica (see related story)

The Archive Of Missing Things

Audible Songs From Rockwood

Black Ballerina

burn, burned (see related story)

The Breath Between (see NNN review)

Bonjour Hi

CHILD-ISH (see NNN review)

Cliff Cardinal's CBC Special

CLOSER (see NNN review)

>>> Crossing Into Lullaby (see NNNN review)

A Dark Horse In Low Light

>>> Deafy (see NNNN review)

Des-Echoes

805-4821

Encumbrance

Fadeout

Footnote Number 12

>>> Gender Reveal Party (see NNNN review)

Greenland

hiraeth

I AM A GENIUS DOES ANYONE HERE KNOW ME?

The Nine Brains Of The Human Mind

Public Good

>>> rochdale (see NNNN review)

Rohinton Mistry's The Scream

>>> Wah Wah Wah (see NNNN review)

Safe And Sorry (see NNN review)

>>> St. Peon Of Parkdale (see NNNN review)

those, on the surface

White Heat

Worry Warts