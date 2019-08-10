SummerWorks 2019: directory of shows and reviews

× Expand Photo by Henry Chan Crossing Into Lullaby at SummerWorks 2019 In Crossing Into Lullaby, Tuku Matthews (left) and Dian Marie Bridge bring Bridge's intimate story of memory and identity to life.

Theatre, dance, performance art, installation – you never know what you'll find at SummerWorks, the late summer performance festival. Openings are staggered throughout the 11-day festival, and some shows run only two or three times. So be sure to check back and find out what's hot, so you don't miss anything.

A >>> denotes a Critics' Pick.

Antarctica (see related story)

The Archive Of Missing Things

Audible Songs From Rockwood

Black Ballerina

burn, burned (see related story)

The Breath Between (see NNN review)

Bonjour Hi

CHILD-ISH (see NNN review)

Cliff Cardinal's CBC Special

CLOSER (see NNN review)

>>> Crossing Into Lullaby (see NNNN review)

A Dark Horse In Low Light

>>> Deafy (see NNNN review)

Des-Echoes

805-4821

Encumbrance

Fadeout

Footnote Number 12

>>> Gender Reveal Party (see NNNN review)

Greenland

hiraeth

I AM A GENIUS DOES ANYONE HERE KNOW ME?

The Nine Brains Of The Human Mind

Public Good

>>> rochdale (see NNNN review)

Rohinton Mistry's The Scream

>>> Wah Wah Wah (see NNNN review)

Safe And Sorry (see NNN review)

>>> St. Peon Of Parkdale (see NNNN review)

those, on the surface

White Heat

Worry Warts