SummerWorks 2019 wrap-up: experimental performance is alive and well

× Expand Photo by Henry Chan Anand Rajaram in Rohinton Mistry's The Scream, SummerWorks 2019 Adapter/director/actor Anand Rajaram won SummerWorks' outstanding production award for Rohinton Mistry's The Scream.

The 29th edition of SummerWorks finished on the weekend with attendance increases and lots of sold-out shows, proving that there’s a loyal, devoted audience for thought-provoking, innovative performance works.

If there’s a drawback to the festival, it’s that many shows – including some of this year’s award winners – only had one or two performances, making it hard to build momentum or spread word about a must-see show.

That was the case with the winner of this year’s NOW Audience Choice Award, Johannes Zits’s Encumbrance, which had a mere two performances in the fest’s first days. (Honourable mention went to S. Bear Bergman’s Gender Reveal Party.)

Rohinton Mistry’s The Scream, adapted, directed and produced by star Anand Rajaram, won best production.

Rodney Diverlus won best direction for burn, burned. Honourable mention went to Jenn Goodwin in collaboration with Sarah Doucet for CLOSER.

Celia Jade Green won the emerging artist award for Wah Wah Wah. Lauren Gillis and Alaine Hutton received honourable mention for Safe And Sorry.

The Jon Kaplan Spotlight Award for a featured performer in a SummerWorks show was Cliff Cardinal for Cliff Cardinal’s CBC Special. Honourable mention was Jamillah Ross for St. Peon Of Parkdale.

The award for research and development went to Syreeta Hector for her show, Black Ballerina. The honourable mention went to Follow the Signs Theatre’s Deafy.

The Contra Guys award for new performance text went to Graham Isador for White Heat. Honourable mention went to James Long and Andrea Spreafico for Footnote Number 12.

And finally, the award for risk and innovation went to Davis Plett and Gislina Patterson for 805-4821. The team behind The Archive Of Missing Things received honourable mention.

Here’s NOW’s annual list of the best of the fest:

Outstanding plays

Cliff Cardinal’s CBC Special; rochdale; Rohinton Mistry’s The Scream

Outstanding productions

The Archive Of Missing Things; Black Ballerina; Bonjour Hi; Cliff Cardinal’s CBC Special; rochdale; Rohinton Mistry’s The Scream; Wah Wah Wah

Outstanding performances

Cliff Cardinal, Cliff Cardinal’s CBC Special; Chris Dodd, Deafy; Syreeta Hector, Black Ballerina; Tim Walker, White Heat; Anand Rajaram, Rohinton Mistry’s The Scream; Jamillah Ross, St. Peon Of Parkdale

Outstanding ensembles

The Archive Of Missing Things; Bonjour Hi; CHILD-ISH; rochdale

Outstanding direction

Nina Lee Aquino (rochdale); Bilal Baig, Wah Wah Wah; Anand Rajaram (Rohinton Mistry’s The Scream); Karin Randoja (Cliff Cardinal’s CBC Special)

Outstanding design

Bonjour Hi; rochdale; Rohinton Mistry’s The Scream; Worry Warts

