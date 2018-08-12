SummerWorks review: BODY SO FLUORESCENT

BODY SO FLUORESCENT by Amanda Cordner and David di Giovanni (madonnanera). At the Theatre Centre – BMO Incubator. Aug 12 at 3:45 pm, Aug 13 at 8:45 pm, Aug 18 at 1:15 pm, Aug 19 at 7:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

In this exciting and very physical performance, Amanda Cordner commands the stage in multiple roles. The story is told from the perspectives of two friends, Gary and Desiree, who go out for a fun night of dancing but end up in an explosive fight.

In the first half we meet Gary, who is clearly struggling emotionally. Gary takes on an alter ego when he parties, one that gets him into trouble. The second half is told from Desiree’s point of view, and she’s really tired of dealing with Gary’s neediness and meltdowns.

Intricately written in two acts, the details of the night are slowly revealed in a most engaging way. Body So Fluorescent explores racism and otherness within the boundaries of friendship. How much can or should a friendship bend to accommodate this? David di Giovanni, who co-wrote the piece with Cordner, deftly directs, creating vivid scenes on a bare stage.

A guest performer (the first night featured Leila) serves as an opening act and comes out again mid-show to rev up the audience, but it’s hardly necessary. The show belongs entirely to the versatile and engaging Cordner.