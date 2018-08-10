SummerWorks review: fantasylover

FANTASYLOVER choreographed by Alyssa Martin (Rock Bottom Movement). At The Theatre Centre, Franco Boni Theatre. Aug 10 at 10 pm, Aug 13 at 7:30 pm, Aug 16 at 6:30 pm, Aug 17 at 11 pm. See listing. Review: NNN

Often comedic, and also deeply weird, this group dance is a surreal spin on fairy tales and fantasies around romantic love.

Rock Bottom Movement is making a name for itself with simultaneously cheeky and edgy explorations of pop culture tropes and trends. They sing, they dance, they wear dayglo lemon tank suits and socks.

Non-dancing singer Sydney Herauf adds ethereal texture to a roundelay of characterizations you can’t un-see: Nicole Kidman (Samantha Grist) phoning a prospective lover from the outback; a well-endowed king (Natasha Poon Woo) who falls in love with a tree (Mary-Dora Bloch-Hansen); and, most memorably, ice skating darling Tessa Virtue (Drew Berry) finding herself post-Scott.

To their credit, no one backs down from pursuing the upper registers of eccentricity here. It’s sometimes disturbing (in a good way) to watch such skilled dance artists flip out.