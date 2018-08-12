SummerWorks review: Overhear Toronto

OVERHEAR TORONTO by Kocou Dansou, Alaric Johnson, Chantal DeGuire, Eunice Keitan, Sue Croweagle and Christian Arellanos (Apuka Theatre/It's Not a Box Theatre). At Artscape Youngplace, Two Penny Marketplace. Aug 12 at 2, 2:15, 2:30, 4, 4:15, 4:30 pm, Aug 18 at 2, 2:15, 2:30, 4, 4:15, 4:30, 7, 7:15 and 7:30 pm. See listing. Review: NNNN

A work like Overhear Toronto is precisely what makes SummerWorks special.

Using a supplied iPhone and earphones, you travel to various spots in the Trinity Bellwoods area, listening (via an app) to stories that reflect the city's diversity. I don't want to spoil any of the surprises in this collaboration by Toronto's Apuka Theatre and Saskatoon's It's Not a Box Theatre, but the storytellers are from a variety of cultural backgrounds and have different abilities. The first task, and the thoughtful commentary by the narrator and storytellers, is one I'll think about daily.

You've probably walked by these stations many times, but this experience – "show" seems insufficient to cover it – will make you consider them in different ways. The last two stations, set in different parts of the park, use the environment to make you think about the other lives swirling around you. (And one exchange between a couple from contrasting cultures is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.)

Like a lot of powerful art, this work will both make you think about your own history and background and encourage you to empathize with others: something much-needed in these intolerant times.