SummerWorks review: the aisha of is

THE AISHA OF IS by Aisha Sasha John (Sasha John Technique). At the Theatre Centre – Franco Boni Theatre. Aug 12 at 5 pm, Aug 16 at 9:15 pm, Aug 18 at noon. See listing. Rating: NN

This solo performance comes at you in disjointed segments.

The multi-media show includes super 8 film, projections, poetry and movement. It's very ceremonial watching Aisha Sasha John applying and removing makeup and clothing, or pouring water on the stage to honour her ancestors, and later on, literally cleansing her face.

The show also uses sound in captivating ways: bare feet sliding across the stage, water sloshing into a bowl, and makeup containers clattering.

But ultimately, the work is just too introspective and repetitive. In the final segment John reads a poem from a long parchment unfurled while she stands on a step stool. It includes the line, “I’m not helping people understand me anymore.”

Fair enough, but she risks losing the restless audience’s focus.