SummerWorks review: The Breath Between

× Expand The Breath Between at SummerWorks, 2019

THE BREATH BETWEEN by the company (The AMY Project/SummerWorks). At the Theatre Centre BMO Incubator. Aug 10 at 1 pm, Aug 12 at 5 pm, Aug 16 at 6:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

The AMY Project pairs female and non-binary youth (ages 14 to 22) from equity-seeking communities with artist mentors. Working together, they create a production based on the performers’ life experiences.

The Breath Between is a dystopian take on climate change but also examines reflections and experiences with capitalism, racism and homophobia.

Although it's not as polished or revealing as last year’s Lion Womxn, personal storytelling remains the highlight of this work. In the course of the production each performer delivers one or more impassioned monologues, bookended by original songs beautifully performed by Fio Yang.

Despite the often serious subject matter, watching a show by the AMY Project is an uplifting experience due to the clear camaraderie and support between the participants. Some alumni even showed up to cheer and participate in the opening-night post-show talkback.