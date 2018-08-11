SummerWorks review: The Extinction Of Hong Kongers

THE EXTINCTION OF HONG KONGERS by Chun Shing Roland Au and Santayana Li (Theatre du Poulet). At the Toronto Media Arts Centre – Main Gallery. Aug 14 at 7:45 pm, Aug 15 at 8:30 pm, Aug 16 at 6 pm, Aug 17 at 7 pm. See listing. Review: NNN

Even those who know the recent history of Hong Kong might find this production by Theatre du Poulet – Nova Scotia's first Asian-owned theatre company – a little difficult to follow.

Using a blend of DIY elements – imaginative sets and puppets recreating Hong Kong and its citizens are from recycled materials – and projections, the company attempts to tell the story of the island, from its time as a British colony through its transfer back to China in 1997 and the subsequent unrest, including the financial crisis, SARS epidemic and the protests about electoral guidelines that resulted in 2014's Umbrella Revolution.

The staging is frequently inspired – a passport flying like a bird represents emigration after Tiananman Square – and writer/director/performers Chung Shing Roland Au and Santayana Li, speaking occasionally in English but mostly in Cantonese and Mandarin (no subtitles), bring energy and flair to their many pop-up characters. Ross Unger's live music underscores scenes nicely.

The scattershot narrative and lack of a strong point of view, however, make the show hard to penetrate. And the generic projections and unforgiving sightlines – much of the show takes place on the floor – don't help matters.