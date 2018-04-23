Tell Me What It’s Called feels like a drama class or rehearsal

× Expand You won't get roped into the narrative of Tell Me What It's Called. (Photo by Jenny Vasquez)

TELL ME WHAT IT’S CALLED by Tell Me Theatre (Tell Me Theatre/RISER Project). At Theatre Centre (1115 Queen West). Runs to April 24. $5-$60. theatrecentre.org. See listing. Rating: NN

“Good luck following along,” says director Ximena Huizi after explaining the complex set of rules and identities loosely governing the ensemble in this short experimental piece, which feels a bit like a drama class or rehearsal. And she’s right – you’ll need it.

Each of the six to eight players (the number of actors varies by performance) gets assigned an “insect-avatar,” such as a butterfly, praying mantis, ant or earwig, which they embody to varying degrees based on frequent instructions from Huizi offstage. The players then proceed to engage in a series of simple games and scenes, like jumping rope or hunting each other while blindfolded, vying to be assigned one of eight “archetypes,” some (but not all) of which are based on the seven deadly sins. If successful at this, they don a grey “insect skin” poncho. Still with me?

Aspects that do work include a cool-looking multi-person caterpillar costume by designer Christine Urquhart, and a scene where four players are tethered together with a thick fabric-rope. While two players act out a tense domestic scene, the other pair render physical the rhetorical tugs and tangles of the conversation, eventually entwining them all.

Strong performances from Elizabeth Staples and Ahmed Moneka attempt to shine through, but the message at the heart of this too-cryptic-for-its-own-good experiment remains frustratingly out of reach.