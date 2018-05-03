The '94 Club adds to the discussion about female sexuality, but it's narrow in focus

THE ’94 CLUB by Thalia Gonzalez Kane (Crave Productions). At the Tarragon Extra Space (30 Bridgman). Runs to May 12. $15-$30. 416-531-1827. See listing. Rating: NNN

If the 2017-18 theatre season has had a theme, it’s been female sexuality. Bunny, Asking For It, Lo (Or Dear Mr. Wells) and What A Young Wife Ought To Know have all brought up urgent questions about issues like consent, sexual desire and reproductive rights. Now Thalia Gonzalez Kane’s The ’94 Club adds a few more notes to the discussion.

Inspired by true events, the 65-minute show looks at four 15-year-old girls in a small-town high school who decide to create a secret club – named after the year they were all born – to score points for engaging in sexual activity.

The club is the brainchild of Jenn (Tamara Almeida), the alpha of the group who’s had the most sexual experience and who, it’s suggested in a discussion with the school’s guidance counsellor (Jeanie Calleja), has some problems at home and so is acting out.

The others include Tommi (played by Kane) and Sarah (Shaina Silver-Baird), who are best friends and soul mates, even though one of them obviously wants to be more, and Laura (Lily Scriven), a rather undeveloped character who’s also the daughter of the guidance counsellor.

Director Monica Dottor’s set (which she also designed) features web-like strands that the actors have to step through and around, emphasizing the obvious point that they could very well become stuck if they aren’t careful.

Kane’s script, too, is limited in its scope and a little too on the nose. Questioning peer pressure and the practice of “slut shaming” is valuable, but I wish there were more themes to consider. We barely learn anything about these women apart from the number of kisses, BJs and handjobs they’ve racked up.

That said, the actors navigate the script – and that potentially hazardous set – with skill. The charismatic Silver-Baird is particularly effective as a teen who’s not ready to make any big decisions yet, and Calleja captures the careful but patronizing cadences of a woman trying to understand a world that makes no sense to her.

Dottor’s choreography and the music-box-like sounds from Kane’s sound design add to the texture of this fascinating, if underwritten, show.