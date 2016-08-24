The Adventures Of Black Girl In Her Search For God shows Black Lives Matter at Shaw Festival

THE ADVENTURES OF THE BLACK GIRL IN HER SEARCH FOR GOD by Lisa Codrington, adapted from the story by Bernard Shaw (Shaw Festival). At the Court House Theatre, Niagara-on-the-Lake. Runs to September 11. $35. See Out-of-town, this page. 1-800-511-7429, shawfest.com. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Here’s a theatre pre-show you’ll see only once in a lifetime: George Bernard Shaw handing out party hats to audience members.

Everything that follows is just as unexpected in Lisa Codrington’s The Adventures Of The Black Girl In Her Search For God, adapted from a short story by Shaw.

The lunchtime show at this year’s Shaw Festival, the play is an iconoclastic romp that touches on racism, feminism, religion, colonialism, a number of other heady subjects and Shaw’s reputation (both the man’s and the festival’s).

The Black Girl of the title (Natasha Mumba) has confounded her white missionary mentor (Tara Rosling) for years with endless questions about life and religion, finally sending the bibulous nun fleeing back to England on the Black Girl’s birthday.

Before leaving, she gives her a Bible as a present, telling her to seek God and discover His true nature, something about which the Black Girl is always pondering.

The Black Girl proceeds to meet various deities, including the self-impressed- Lord of Hosts (Guy Bannerman), the Almighty, seemingly more rational (Graeme Somerville), the Conjuror (Jonathan Tan), who has an affinity with God’s Only Begotten Son and some other religious figures, among them a less than devout King Solomon and a minor saint, Micah the Morasthite (both played by Ben Sanders).

She also encounters a Black Mamba Snake (Kiera Sangster) who disputes the Bible’s judgment on serpents and a Black Bearer (André Sills) who has some clear ideas about the role of whites in the lives of Black people.

The play, splendidly directed by Ravi Jain and performed by a first-rate ensemble, is an exhilarating theatrical hour with a touch of slapstick; it’s as exciting to watch on Camellia Koo’s inventive set, lit by Louise Guinand, as it is to listen to.

Add a fight between the Black Girl and Shaw (Bannerman) over whether to include Shaw’s original preface in the play and a rant on theatre festivals named for dead white dudes and you have a fully packed, entertaining hour. Less than an hour, in fact, since the Black Girl knows that the audience wants to sample fudge-flavoured- ice wine before their next -matinee.

Regardless of its brevity, this is the most delightful, inventive show at this year’s Shaw Festival.

