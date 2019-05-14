The Brothers Size is a spectacular play that needs the energy exchange of a live audience

× Expand Photo by Cylla von Tiedemann Daren A. Herbert and Mazin Elsadig in The Brothers Size, Soulpepper 2019

THE BROTHERS SIZE by Tarell Alvin McCraney (Soulpepper). At the Young Centre for the Performing Arts (50 Tank House). Runs to June 1. $36-$97. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Soulpepper’s production of Tarell Alvin McCraney’s The Brothers Size got an unexpected publicity boost when none other than Drake showed up on opening night. If his presence – and the subsequent social media frenzy – helps get more people to this Canadian premiere, all the better. It’s a spectacular play.

Granted, it takes a while to heat up. McCraney, best known as the Oscar-winning co-writer of the film Moonlight, has penned a simple story with archetypal resonance, but layered it with details that need time to accumulate.

In a small Louisiana town, older Size brother Ogun (Daren A. Herbert), owner of an auto repair shop, is cautious about the return of his ne’er-do-well younger brother, Oshoosi (Mazin Elsadig), from prison. Meanwhile, Oshoosi and former inmate (and possibly more) Elegba (Marcel Stewart), have reunited. Why? Ogun is suspicious of that, too.

The characters’ names are drawn from the West African Yoruba tradition, something that composer Kobèna Aquaa-Harrison draws on in his haunting, percussive score.

Furthermore, McCraney has characters read their own stage directions, which at first seems self-conscious and fussy, but, as the play progresses, simply becomes part of its heightened universe.

Director Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) understands that this play exists on a plane that mixes realism and myth, ritual and dream-like fantasy.

Raha Javanfar’s lighting design helps orient us, as does Thomas Ryder Payne’s sound design, especially the occasional use of amplification. And Ken MacKenzie’s eerily effective set – the show is performed in the round, with one side taken up by musician Waleed Abdulhamid – is dominated by a car that’s half buried in sand, a potent visual metaphor for the characters’ entrapment.

The actors, besides acrobatically stepping over, into and even beneath this car, expertly bring McCraney’s vivid, poetic language to life. It takes a while for the play’s rhythms to settle – each character has any number of nicknames, and the connotations of “brothers” and “size” get subtly explored – but once they do the play catches fire.

Each actor has at least one monologue that hauntingly conjures an image from the past: a story about a racist Black cop; a bittersweet Christmas memory; a tale of the two siblings mourning their mother.

Otu, taking her cue from McCraney’s script, expertly mixes moods, ratcheting up the tension until, miraculously, a bit of grace and release emerges in a rendition of the thematically apt Try A Little Tenderness that lets us temporarily see different sides of the Sizes.

The open-ended finale makes us imagine the characters’ lives continuing after the play is over, during which they will, surely, replay certain scenes in their head with those same stage directions echoing in their heads, wondering what, if anything, they could have done differently.

Like all fine plays, this is material that needs the energy exchange of a live audience; it wouldn’t work on a screen. While it’s here, try it on for size.

