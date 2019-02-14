The Father is an absorbing and moving play about living with dementia

× Expand Kristina Ruddick

THE FATHER by Florian Zeller, translated by Christopher Hampton (Coal Mine Theatre, 1454 Danforth). Runs to March 3. $42.50. coalminetheatre.com. See listing. Rating: NNNN

It’s hard to write about Florian Zeller’s The Father without giving too much away. I can say it’s an absorbing and moving play that effectively evokes the disorientation, confusion and fear of people living with dementia.

André (Eric Peterson) is an elderly Parisian man with a middle-aged daughter, Anne (Trish Fagan). André is dissatisfied with many of his caregivers – at the start of the play he’s just made another one quit, accusing her of theft – and Anne doesn’t know what to do.

Zeller’s script has been lauded internationally, mostly because the eponymous role is so rich. Peterson, a last-minute replacement in this Coal Mine Theatre production for an ailing Nicholas Campbell, has a marvellous time exploring all the complexities of the man, from his obsessions – he always wants to know where his wristwatch is – to his sorrows (the biggest involving a family member) to his playful imagination.

There’s a scene in which André flirts with a new nurse, Laura (Oyin Oladejo), and Peterson charms her (and us) with his twinkling eyes, light-footed grace and sense of humour.

There are other scenes, particularly near the end, when André’s feelings of helplessness and fear make him wail with a childlike anguish that will reduce you to tears.

Sure, the central characters are all comfortable enough economically to afford such care. But anyone who’s dealt with the issue of aging parents will empathize. They’ll also understand Fagan’s at-first stoic and then frustrated attempts to do the right thing for her father. How gratifying to see Fagan – one of the brave women who accused Soulpepper and Albert Schultz of abuse last year before settling out of court – onstage again; she’s as focused and as engaging as ever.

Director Ted Dykstra keeps a tight rein on the production, linking scenes with snatches of Debussy (subtle sound design by Richard Feren) and rearranging Anna Treusch’s tasteful set and Bonnie Beecher’s moody, autumnal lighting for maximum effect.

The excellent supporting cast – which also includes Beau Dixon, Michelle Monteith and Paul Fauteux – help keep us on our toes as we piece together the crumbling fragments of one man’s life.

Expect a Dora nomination – and probably a win – for Peterson.