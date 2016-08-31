Looking at The Glass Menagerie through a modern lens

× Expand Actor James Graham says the characters in The Glass Menagerie often seem like they're in a wrestling match.

THE GLASS MENAGERIE by Tennessee Williams, directed by Philip McKee, with James Graham, Tracey Hoyt, Samer Salem and Hannah Spear. Presented by 73H Productions and the Howland Company at the Theatre Centre (1115 Queen West). Runs through September 11, Tuesday-Saturday (and September 4) at 8 pm, matinees September 10 and 11 at 2 pm. $25-$30, arts workers $15-$20. 416-538-0988, tickets.theatrecentre.org.

James Graham loves the classics, but his interest as an actor is in seeing how they can be presented in a modern context.

With that in mind, he's part of the team exploring Tennessee Williams's The Glass Menagerie, in which Tom, the narrator, tells the story of himself, his mother, Amanda, and his sister, Laura, and the changes in their lives wrought by the arrival of a "gentleman caller" for the shy Laura.

"I strongly believe that this play is part of our cultural fabric, but it has to speak to a new generation of theatregoers and not be put on a pedestal," says Graham.

In The Glass Menagerie, the older Tom is looking back at his time living with his family in a small St. Louis apartment, and it's often seen as a semi-autobiographical memory play.

"The trap," says Graham, "is to wrap the show in sentimental gauze, creating a grown-up Tom who feels the need to step back into a simpler time."

Both he and director Philip McKee work against this reading.

"What we've discovered is that the remnants of the experience he's gone through stay with him; narrator Tom struggles with the distinction between truth and illusion. He begins to understand that the stories we tell ourselves in order to survive, to make things better and brighter, can take the place of what actually happened.

"The younger Tom holds firmly to the belief that once he gets away from home he'll be free to be himself, without the anxieties he's felt until then. The older character realizes that he's struggling as much as ever with who he is and what he wants, that his journey isn't black-and-white, but grey and gnarly."

Graham, who recently appeared in Mockingbird, King John and NSFW, points out that the narrator wants to share his realization with the audience, "that we do it as a culture as well as individually, that we sometimes lie to ourselves to survive."

Much of the young Tom's conflict is with his mother, who, with her constant allusions to the gentlemen callers of her youth, lives in her own version of a memory play.

"But there's another side to her, hardworking and practical. It's less a battle between Tom and Amanda than a negotiation as they try to find a way to survive living together. Having been abandoned years ago by her husband, Amanda fills the emotional emptiness of her life with illusions, and that's what Tom finds unfeasible.

"Ironically, he has things in his own life that he won't accept; he regularly escapes, as he tells his mother, by going to the movies."

The family might have sustained a delicate balance if Jim, Laura's gentleman caller, hadn't shown up. Graham sees him as "the most clear-headed, good-natured of the characters, with a realistic way of looking at the world."

It's the older Tom who sets up the story, which the actor calls "an homage to Laura, but also Tom's way of honouring his mother, who gave him the gift of storytelling, which he uses to try to figure out what their mother-son relationship was about."

Graham looks forward to presenting the play in the Theatre Centre's intimate Incubator, with the audience sitting around the action.

"So often The Glass Menagerie is done in a large proscenium theatre. But much of its underlying atmosphere is the claustrophobia Tom feels, and performing it in a small space, almost with a touch of voyeurism for the audience, creates a different effect.

"Viewers will be looking into the lives of these characters, which can often seem like a wrestling match. That closeness allows for the family's human dynamics to be central in a different way than in a larger space; the focus is on the private and intimate, not a showy acting turn."

jonkap@nowtoronto.com