The Late Henry Moss will keep you on the edge of your seat

THE LATE HENRY MOSS by Sam Shepard (Unit 102). At the Assembly Theatre (1479 Queen West). Runs to January 20. $20-$25. unit102actors.com. See listing. Rating: NNNN

The dead body at the back of the stage for much of this intense, character-driven family drama belongs to the titular patriarch, but for this production it also symbolizes the play’s famous author, who died last July.

As an homage to Sam Shepard, Henry Moss is a perfect pick from Unit 102 director Scott Walker. It’s not one of Shepard’s best-known works, but it has everything audiences expect.

A pair of hot-headed, blue-collar brothers reunite after the mysterious death of their hard-drinking father (Anthony Ulc) and go mano-a-mano in his isolated desert home outside of Albuquerque. In the tight, intimate space of Parkdale’s Assembly Theatre, the tense power-jockeying and outbursts of violence feel very close, convincing and in certain moments legitimately terrifying.

Older brother Earl (Mark Paci), who abandoned the family years ago and has an unpredictable temper, is already holding vigil with a bottle of Wild Turkey when Ray (David Lafontaine), bitter, resentful and suspicious, arrives. The pair soon lock horns over Ray’s obsessive, unrelenting questions about the circumstances surrounding their father’s death.

Ray’s impromptu inquest soon steamrolls into colourful locals, including Esteban (Matthew Gouveia), a kindly Mexican neighbour who pops by with soup, and Taxi (Michael Eisner) a fast-talking cabbie. With their characters on the receiving end of wildly abusive treatment from the self-absorbed quarrelsome brothers, Gouveia and Eisner give big, hilarious-yet-disturbing performances – especially their wide-eyed “what the fuck is going on here... what the hell is wrong with these people?” reactions.

A fitting elegy for Shepard, the show has present-day currency as a cautionary tale about American exceptionalism, antagonism and white-hot rage. Clocking in at almost two-and-a-half hours, the strong cast, volatile action and impressively realistic and detailed pueblo-styled set (right down to desert plants seen through the back door), keeps you on the edge of your seat the whole time.