The Message takes on Marshall McLuhan

× Expand Cylla von Tiedemann Sarah Orenstein (left), Courtney Ch'ng Lancaster and R.H. Thomson in The Message.

THE MESSAGE by Jason Sherman (Tarragon, 30 Bridgeman). Runs to December 16. $29-$60. 416-531-1827, tarragontheatre.com. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Having received its initial workshop production in 2003, Jason Sherman’s The Message spent an unusually protracted time in development. Fortunately, its subject’s significance has only burgeoned in the intervening years. Canadian theorist Marshall McLuhan died in 1980, but his insights regarding technology and media’s effects on our minds and bodies have proved eerily prescient. Consider the device you’re likely reading this on and how it’s become incorporated into your existence and you will be treading terrain forged by McLuhan decades ago. (If you’re reading this in print, bless your tactile heart.)

This show is not, however, a tutorial. Rather, it’s an investigation into how paradigm-shifting ideas become obscured, or – to borrow McLuhan’s terms – media fails the message.

Presented by Tarragon Theatre under Richard Rose’s precise direction, The Message features a bravura lead performance by R.H. Thomson, his virtuosity only emphasized by his relative immobility. Thomson’s McLuhan barely leaves his recliner, positioned at the centre of a revolving platform framed by portals and screens designed by Camellia Koo to facilitate frequently disorienting shifts between points in time and states of consciousness. The playful verbiage (inspired by Samuel Beckett and James Joyce) is rife with repetition, ellipses and baroque puns but does nothing to alleviate the play’s sensorial assault, which is propulsive, delightful and only mildly annoying.

Sherman’s mesmerizing relay of biography and philosophy pivots on the question of whether complex theories lend themselves to reduction. How can a revelatory idea reach its rightful audience if delivered in a tome only a small contingent will be compelled to study? How is that same idea going to survive being filtered into slogans that fit on a bumper sticker or in a tweet? Sherman explores this conundrum through myriad means, such as recurring visits from San Franciscan hype doctors who beguile McLuhan with adulation while manufacturing his pop icon persona, and McLuhan’s sudden shifts between articulate garrulousness and the aphasia that afflicted him after his stroke.

The Message’s most gratifying moment arrives when a young cigarette seller in pasties and hot pants (Courtney Ch’ng Lancaster, who matches Thomson’s verbal dexterity in her other role as McLuhan’s secretary) proves more adept at understanding McLuhan than McLuhan’s own cohort of cocksure old men. The scene in which this moment transpires thwarts expeditious explanation, but it’s the kind of scene that could only transpire in theatre – which may be the only medium left that can’t be co-opted by our ever-advancing digital-age technologies.

