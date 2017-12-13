The Tale Of A Town blends theatre, oral and social history

× Expand Lisa Marie DiLiberto and Charles Ketchabaw found themselves asking critical questions about Canada in its sesquicentennial year.

Forget the political speeches. A better way to reflect on Canada 150 is through stories gathered from thousands of everyday Canadians in communities across every province and territory. It sounds like a Herculean undertaking, but that’s the basis for the sweeping trans-Canada “docu-comedy” theatre project Lisa Marie DiLiberto and Charles Ketchabaw have dedicated themselves to since 2013.

Drawing on a model for producing neighbourhood-inspired performances they developed in Parkdale and Queen West in 2010 and 2011, the pair road-tripped from the Atlantic to the Pacific to the Arctic, towing a mobile recording studio they call the Storymobile, collecting oral histories and turning them into locally performed theatre along the way.

Now, for the sesquicentennial, they’re touring Canada again, this time presenting an amalgam of these pieces – a theatrical collage as vast and varied as the nation it endeavoursto capture.

“Typically, when we arrive ina town, we park the Storymobile near the library or post office where a lotof people mix and meet,” explains DiLiberto.

“We put out our sandwich board, set up our recording equipment andinvite people in to tell stories – specifically about their town’s main street. We usually start with, ‘What’s your earliest memory of your main street? Is that still there? What happenedto it? What’s one thing you wouldn’t want forgotten?’”

After capturing a town’s main street memories (Ketchabaw has a background in radio and documentary), the pair collaborate with local professional artists to produce and perform a show based on the stories. For the national edition, they’ve selected some of funniest, most interesting and revealing stories and characters, presenting them as a chronological roundup of their cross-country adventure, beginning in Halifax and proceeding west.

Audiences can expect a comedic bricolage approach that draws on DiLiberto’s background in clown.

“As we go into each province and territory, there’s a different theatrical way that we present the audio.Sometimes it’s through character work, or verbatim, or through song, or through these maquette miniatures of some of the downtowns that we call ‘tiny town worlds,’ where we playa scene in miniature that’s also projected onto a screen.”

They also fine-tune the show from place to place, making sure to add more local stories and music into the mix, which includes musicians and a choir sourced from the neighbourhood. This Toronto instalment will feature a bigger focus on the history and culture of Queen West.

But overall, their archive of main street stories features a diverse array of Canadians – everyone from a 104-year-old Prince Edward Islander to the self-proclaimed “keeper of the streets” in Yellowknife, allowing them to compare and contrast a range of memories and experiences across time and space.

DiLiberto uses downtown movie theatres as an example.

“We have stories from people in the outports of Newfoundland about getting a film reel delivered by boat and watching it on a white wall in the community centre, and then from people in Southern Ontario who remember going to big theatres.”

The more they travelled, listened and created, the more they found themselves asking critical questions about Canada and the 150 celebrations – a shift they grapple with in the show.

“As we got closer to 2017, and more people started asking whether they wanted to celebrate Canada, we started to think about what questions we were asking and how we were presenting our work. We found that main streets weren’t awesome for everyone. Not everyone was included there. We started to think, ‘maybe not everyone wants to celebrate downtown, maybe not everyone wants to celebrate Canada.’

“The show begins with nostalgia for ice cream shops and general stores, but by the time we reach British Columbia, we’re grappling with issues like homelessness.”

In a moment when online communities seem stronger than real ones, this deep investigation of downtowns across Canada – which lies at the intersection of theatre, oral and social history, and community-building – seems more vital than ever.

“I want people to leave curious about what else there is to discover in their neighbourhoods and hungry to relate locally. I hope people will reconsider where they are spending their time and their money and ask if those places help people connect in real life.”

