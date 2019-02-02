The Tashme Project resurrects lost voices of Japanese-Canadians

THE TASHME PROJECT: THE LIVING ARCHIVES by Julie Tamiko Manning and Matt Miwa. At Factory Theatre (125 Bathurst). Runs to Feb 10. $20-$50. factorytheatre.ca. See listing. Rating: NNN

Yearning to connect more deeply with their roots, theatre creators Julie Tamiko Manning and Matt Miwa interviewed their elders and uncovered moving personal accounts of Japanese-Canadian internment in the 1940s.

In The Tashme Project: The Living Archives, Manning and Miwa bring emotional stories shared by the Nisei (second generation Japanese Canadians) vividly to life and explore lasting effects on future generations. Many of the people interviewed for this production had been sent to a camp called Tashme, including members of the performers’ own families.

The production is a piece of verbatim theatre that captures previously unrevealed memories through a series of scenes and monologues. At first no one wanted to share their experiences, but Manning and Miwa persisted and the result is a respectful and well-curated script that highlights each interviewee as an individual instead of lumping them together as a historical group. To represent each person, Manning and Miwa transform their own bodies and voices into both older and younger versions of the people they interviewed.

The stories recall near-impossible living conditions and inhuman treatment, as well as the loss of dignity and possessions. A particularly memorable story explains how one family was left with just a single heirloom that is shared between nine children.

Amazingly, it’s not all negative. They talk about the beauty of the mountains surrounding the camp; the way families would look after each other; and one child’s memory of a father who, despite extreme poverty, would deliver ice cream to his kids by bicycle. The repetition of “pedal, pedal, pedal” almost becomes a mantra for how the community persevered through difficult times.

Mike Payette’s staging (the program also notes original direction by Mieko Ouchi) brings in symbolic artifacts in moving ways. Government edicts are folded into origami and passed between the actors. A tea set is used to serve green tea and as part of a shrine. A smoky haze wafts above the stage and whirls around lights giving James Lavoie’s set a dreamlike feel. The set also includes a row of clear panels suspended from the ceiling that at times reflect either the audience or George Allister’s projections.

The Tashme Project offers information and facts but few lessons or conclusions; it shares many stories but doesn’t go deep enough into any of them. However, it does resurrect and preserve voices that would otherwise be lost. What better way to break the silence of a generation than help it speak its own words?