Fringe Fest 2018: Directory of shows and reviews

It's decision time. What shows are you going to choose from this year's huge list of shows?

Select each title to get official info on the show and to buy tickets from the Fringe. We've also included links to our previews and reviews, with new entries added daily through the fest. Click here to see the latest.

A >>> denotes a Critics' Pick.

#KANDERANDEBB

2018: A Sex Odyssey

25

4'33" in Baghdad

A 6ix NNNNNN Revue

The ABCs of Love with Adult Cupid

Al Lafrance: I Think I'm Dead

Alex Wood Quits Everything

All of Me

Always Unique, Totally Interesting, Sometimes Mysterious

Anatomy of a Dancer

And Then...She Did!

Andy Warhol Musical: In Rehearsal (see NN review)

Anywhere

Ashley With a "Y"

Aspergers: More Tales of a Social Misfit

Awkward Hug

Bakersfield Mist

Be a Good Girl

Bikeface

The Bird Killer

Birds Make Me Think About Freedom

Boy Wonders

A Brief History of Beer

Bring the Piano

Bro Diaries

The Brothers Gentle

The Cardboard Countess

Carmilla

Cheri

Circus Shop of Horrors

Climb

Cluster Fucked

The Cockwhisperer - A Love Story

Coconuts, Cedar Trees, and Maple Leaves

Compulsion

Crave

D&D Live!

Dead for a Ducat

Dead Talks (see NN review)

The Ding Dong Girls

Dominion

Echoes

Enjoy the Hostilities

Entrances and Exits

Everyone Wants a T-Shirt!

F*cking Perfect

The Fall

Fallsview to a Kill

False East

Featherweight

Final Exam

Fine China

First Dates

Flooded: A Show and Sail Around the Toronto Islands

Flute Loops

Follow Me

Forget Me Not - The Alzheimer's Whodunnit

From Newfoundland with Asthma

Full Body Pull

The Gamplay

Geek!

Generally Hospital

The Gentle Art of Punishment

The Girl in the Photograph

Glorious Loser

Grade 8

The Grass is Greenest at the Houston Astrodome

The Greatest Love Story Ever Forgotten

Hamburger

Harvey & The Extraordinary

Her.

Here Me

High School Symphony

The Honeymoon Period is Officially Over

Hooked

How Hard Could That Be?

How to be FEARLESS! (With Roxy Roberts)

In Threes

INESCAPABLE

Is That How Clowns Have Sex? A One-Woman, Queer Clown Sex-Ed Show

jem rolls: I, IDIOT (see NNN review)

>>> Jimmy Hogg: A Brief History of Petty Crime (see NNNN review)

Josephine, a Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play

The Joy of Sax

Judas Star Supersong

Katharine Ferns is in Stitches

A Kev 'n Call Mystery

Kitchen Sink Drama

La Femme Kabarett

The Last Party

Life in a Box

Lighters in the Air

Lilith

Living Will

Mable and Able

The Magnificent Terrific Top-Notch Superb Show

The Makeover Show

Marc and Xave: Song Engineers

Martin Dockery: The Bike Trip

The Mating Game

Meg Mackay: Freelance Witch

The Merkin Sisters

Moonstruck

Morning Buzz Live!

Morro and Jasp: Save the Date (see cover story here)

Movin' Melvin Brown - A Man, A Magic, A Music

Mrs. Mama's House

Nocturnal Space

Nullius in Verba: A Double Bill Dance Performance

One Left Hour: The Life and Work of Daniil Kharms

One Small Step

The Pansy Craze: A New Musical

Paradise Lost

A Perfect Romance

Plays in Cafes

Police Cops in Space

Prank

The Preposterous Predicament of Polly Peel (Act 1)

The Princess of the Tower

PRTNR

The Queen's Eulogy

RAGE AGAINST The Complacent

RAGE AGAINST The Inferno (Jerusalem)

RAGE AGAINST The King

Restless Spirit

Rhymes With Wow

Robert.

Settle This Thing

Shadow Kingdom (see preview here)

Sharnoozle!

Shit I'm in Love With You Again

Six Stories, Told at Night

Slaves of Starbucks

The Space Chums!

Space Hippo (see preview here)

St. Peon of the People

SUM: A Shadow Puppet Reading of David Eagleman's Tales From the Afterlives

Sweet Girl Shrapnel

Tales of Foreign Lands and People

Tears of a Bullet.

THE EASTER BUNNY

Thousand Beginnings

The Ties that Bind and Gag

Tinder on the Toilet and Other Bad Ideas

Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life

TRUNK!

The Truth*

The Two of Us

Under the Knife

Upstream Downtown

Wagon Play

We The Men

We'll Be Better Tomorrow

The Win At Life Mega Expo

Women of the Fur Trade

Wounds To The Face