Fringe Fest 2018: Directory of shows and reviews

Jimmy Hogg: A Brief History Of Petty Crime is only getting a half-festival run, so don't miss it.
The ABCs of Love with Adult Cupid
Always Unique, Totally Interesting, Sometimes Mysterious
Andy Warhol Musical: In Rehearsal (see NN review)
Aspergers: More Tales of a Social Misfit
Birds Make Me Think About Freedom
The Cockwhisperer - A Love Story
Coconuts, Cedar Trees, and Maple Leaves
Dead Talks (see NN review)
Flooded: A Show and Sail Around the Toronto Islands
Forget Me Not - The Alzheimer's Whodunnit
The Grass is Greenest at the Houston Astrodome
The Greatest Love Story Ever Forgotten
The Honeymoon Period is Officially Over
How to be FEARLESS! (With Roxy Roberts)
Is That How Clowns Have Sex? A One-Woman, Queer Clown Sex-Ed Show
jem rolls: I, IDIOT (see NNN review)
>>> Jimmy Hogg: A Brief History of Petty Crime (see NNNN review)
Josephine, a Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play
Katharine Ferns is in Stitches
The Magnificent Terrific Top-Notch Superb Show
Morro and Jasp: Save the Date (see cover story here)
Movin' Melvin Brown - A Man, A Magic, A Music
Nullius in Verba: A Double Bill Dance Performance
One Left Hour: The Life and Work of Daniil Kharms
The Pansy Craze: A New Musical
The Preposterous Predicament of Polly Peel (Act 1)
RAGE AGAINST The Inferno (Jerusalem)
Shadow Kingdom (see preview here)
Shit I'm in Love With You Again
Space Hippo (see preview here)
SUM: A Shadow Puppet Reading of David Eagleman's Tales From the Afterlives
Tales of Foreign Lands and People
Tinder on the Toilet and Other Bad Ideas
Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life