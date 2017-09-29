Undercover is so much fun it’s a crime

× Expand An audience member from a different performance interacts with ace improvisers Christy Bruce (middle) and Rebecca Northan in Undercover.

UNDERCOVER created by Rebecca Northan with Bruce Horak (Tarragon/Vertigo). At Tarragon Mainspace (30 Bridgman). Runs to October 29. $22-$60. 416-531-1827. See listing. Rating: NNNN

The Tarragon used to be known as the home of serious new Canadian plays. I’m not sure Undercover belongs with classics by David French, Judith Thompson and Michel Tremblay, but what it lacks in literary merit it more than makes up for with inventiveness and fun.

The brainchild of Rebecca Northan (with Bruce Horak), whose improvised show Blind Date has become an international sensation (it also played the Tarragon, where it won a Dora Award), it’s essentially a two-act murder mystery about a novice cop who infiltrates an art auction where something criminal is about to go down.

The twist is that the rookie detective is played by... an audience member.

For this patron (if you’re interested in participating you can talk to the actors in the lobby before the show begins), Undercover literally becomes a choose-your-own adventure.

On opening night our detective was a tall, soft-spoken M.A. student named Alex. Sensitively coached by Northan in a time-out space to the side of the stage, he was then briefed on his assignment by his new “cop colleagues” and sent out to the art auction, wearing a wire (actually a microphone that could amplify his voice) to mingle with and eavesdrop on everyone from a shady city councillor (Dennis Cahill) to a woman connected to organized crime (Christy Bruce) and a nervous, unhappily married heiress (Northan) and her disgruntled husband (Horak).

After a murder is committed, he spends the second act following his instincts. Anyone could be the culprit. (After the show, Northan told us that in eight performances there have been eight different endings.)

As with Blind Date, the show is brilliantly constructed to hit certain moments. And Glenn Davidson’s moveable set can be shifted to suggest, Clue like, whatever room the cop decides to travel to: basement, parlour, kitchen.

And the actors, among the best improvisers in the country, are up for every twist and turn that comes their way. You can tell they’re having as much fun as the audience.

Where act two goes depends a lot on the audience member, and while Alex was a little shy and tentative, Northan gently let him decide how to lead the narrative.

One of the highlights was when the two switched their roles as “good cop, bad cop.”

Watching Northan, who also directs, interact both with her professional colleagues and a complete novice is a joy. Wise but not grandstanding, she’s a generous performer.

Improvising, Northan shows us, isn’t about getting laughs but rather savouring the moment, acknowledging one’s fallibility and above all, being able to play.

Undercover might not be the next great Canadian play, but its sense of play is extraordinary and always entertaining.