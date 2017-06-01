Vote for the NOW Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award at the 2017 Doras!

THE DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARDS Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts presents the 38th annual awards celebrating Toronto talent in the performing arts. Elgin Theatre (189 Yonge), June 26. $70.00-$90. tapa.ca/dora-awards. See listing.

We're honoured to present the 2017 NOW Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award at the 2017 Doras. Named in memory of NOW's longtime theatre reviewer, this award recognizes the most outstanding production over the previous year – as decided by you!

Use the form below to enter your vote or feel free to add your pick if you don't see your favourite on the list. If you need help remembering some of the incredible productions that have been staged in Toronto recently, check out our theatre reviews section.

The winner will be announced at The Doras on Monday, June 26!

× Having trouble with the form above? Click here.

Looking for theatre listings? Click here.

website@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto