We Are Not Alone showcases some out-of-this-world talents

WE ARE NOT ALONE by Damien Atkins (Crow’s Theatre/Segal Centre in partnership with 2b theatre). At the Streetcar Crowsnest (345 Carlaw). Runs to January 26. $25-$50. crowstheatre.com. See listing. Rating: NNN

Damien Atkins’s We Are Not Alone may not convince you that extraterrestrial beings exist. But it will make you believe in the out-of-this-world talent of Atkins and his co-directors, Chris Abraham and Christian Barry.

The show recounts Atkins’s autobiographical investigation – he says at the outset that it’s “99 per cent true” – into unknown phenomenon.

He begins with a series of quick recreations of the earliest UFO sightings, cleverly staged by the directors to include an old-timey microphone (the immersive sound design is by Thomas Ryder Payne), Atkins’s stylized retro vocalizing and Kimberley Purtell’s haunting, noir-like lighting design.

The bulk of the show is taken up with an international UFO conference in Arizona at which Atkins, and later Barry, attend seminars and meet “experiencers” (people who have had encounters with alien begins). Atkins shows off his great gift for caricature here as he morphs into everyone from a tripped-out hippie to an overly dramatic seminar leader.

Running throughout the show is a metatheatrical commentary about the difficulties of trying to write a play about this far-out subject. And while Atkins is charming – his recreation of the bemused and startled reactions of friends and colleagues is dead-on – these sections feel like filler and don’t lead to anything very enlightening.

And I wish Atkins had dug deeper into his interest in the subject, much as he did in his earlier solo show, Real Live Girl.

The show has been in development for a couple of years. While the actor/writer and his production team have done lots to make it look shiny and attractive, there’s an emptiness at the centre that’s never addressed.