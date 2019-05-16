Welcome To My Underworld gives a platform to marginalized and lesser-heard voices

× Expand Photo by Sophia Thompson-Campbell Radha S. Menon and Samson Brown in Welcome To My Underworld, Soulpepper 2019 Radha S. Menon (left) and Samson Brown travel unexpected roads in Welcome To My Underworld.

WELCOME TO MY UNDERWORLD by the company (Rare Theatre Company/Soulpepper).

Welcome To My Underworld is an anthology of short plays by emerging marginalized writers, loosely connected into a whole.

As with most such projects, the quality of the writing and performances varies. Bilal Baig’s account of a young Bangladeshi woman’s experiences as an immigrant in Canada is nicely detailed and subtly performed.

And there’s sharp writing in Carolyn Hetherington’s story about a senior’s disorienting experience in a hospital, although the fact that the author reads from her script detracts from the performance.

In Radha S. Menon’s sharp vignette, Menon plays an older Indian woman who’s being driven by a cab driver (Samson Brown) to a retirement home. And in the show’s clearest and most effective work, writer/actor Maddie Bautista plays a young Filipina girl who experiences abuse at the hands of a relative. (I hope the expressive Bautista eventually expands this into a longer show.)

Under director/dramaturge Judith Thompson, however, the structure is disorienting. A forest motif in Brett Haynes’s set seems too simplistic to embrace all of these tales (are they lost in a forest?). And using writer/actor Grace Thompson’s fractured narrative to connect each scene doesn’t have a cumulative effect, although Thompson is a strong and intuitive performer. Even Baig's work loses its momentum by being split into two scenes, one in each act.

More effective is the work from composer and musician Olivia Shortt, whose surprising sounds add texture and emotion to each episode.

