Will You Be My Friend introduces an artist with something to say... and sing

WILL YOU BE MY FRIEND by Janice Jo Lee (Green Light Arts/Theatre Passe Muraille). At TPM Backspace (16 Ryerson). Runs to November 11. $17-$33. passemuraille.ca. See listing. Rating: NNNN

The working title of Janice Jo Lee’s in-your-face solo satire was The White Supremacy Smackdown. While that suggests the fierce attitude of the show’s strongest material, the current title, Will You Be My Friend, is a little more accessible, something the writer/performer points out in the show.

The premise is that the Kitchener-based Korean-Canadian singer/songwriter and spoken word artist is looking for new pals. Her bestie, Leila, has moved away, and dating’s not going well. For one thing, Lee’s drawn to the same type of straight white male.

In the play’s initially intriguing structural device, a lab coat-wearing scientist named Dr. West, who’s landed on Earth from the planet Pluto, lectures us on why Janice is so lonely. The doctor has a formula about how she can attract friends: namely, if she erases her cultural identity and integrates into mainstream white society, she’ll eventually achieve success.

There are lots of sharp insights into the internal and external things affecting people of colour. And Lee has several zingers that anyone familiar with identity politics will relate to – everything from the concept of being a “bruised banana” (someone who’s yellow on the outside, white on the inside) to singing an “immigrant’s lament.”

One scene, set at a liberal non-profit fundraiser attended mostly by white people, is hilarious because it’s so true. And frankly, Lee’s advice to a well-intentioned but clueless benefactor about connecting with an Indigenous artist could be used as a teaching tool with many arts organizations today.

Director and dramaturg Matt White stages the show with care. Julia Kim’s sets and costume designs allow for many different looks, including one vivid scene where Janice and her earnest, outdoorsy boyfriend are canoeing. And a sequence in which Leila confronts a depressed Janice about all the generic white men she’s dated is amusingly choreographed.

Lee has a mischievous twinkle in her eye and a marvellous spontaneity – which is especially helpful during the show’s improvised audience-participation moments. Be sure to fill out the pre-show quiz; it’s dripping with satire.

Lee also has a pleasant singing voice and plays a variety of instruments.

The lyrics to her songs are a little vague, however, and at nearly two hours, the show feels overly long. A bit more tightening could make Lee’s necessary message come through with more force.

But she’s definitely an artist with something to say.