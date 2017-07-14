Fringe review: Shirley Gnome: Taking It Up The Notch

SHIRLEY GNOME: TAKING IT UP THE NOTCH (Heartichoke Arts). At Factory Studio. July 14 at 5:30 pm, July 16 at 2 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Vancouver’s Shirley Gnome is like a sweet-voiced, folk singer version of NYC’s chanteuse of raunch, Bridget Everett. But she’s even funnier.

Mimicking the earnest banter and soothing harmonies of many singer/songwriters, Gnome gooses us with lyrics about what fits into her vagina, why male hygiene is important and how sex with vegans… tastes good.

Her timing is impeccable, which she demonstrates when she gets us to sing along cheerfully to a song about masturbation, only to insert an offensive line about Holocaust denying into the lyrics.

With her constantly changing costume, solid guitar skills and effortless audience rapport, she’s a complete performer. This her first Toronto Fringe appearance, but she's got an international reputation and just signed a record deal.

See her now before she gets even bigger.