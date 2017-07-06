Fringe Fest 2017: Directory of shows and reviews

It's decision time. What shows from this year's huge list of incredible productions are you going to choose?

Select each title to get official info on the show and to buy tickets. We've also included links to our previews and reviews, with new entries added daily through the fest. Click here to see the latest.

A >>> denotes a Critics' Pick.

“Am I Pretty Now?” A Musical Romp

13 Ways The World Ends

32 Short Sketches About Bees

4.48 Psychosis

6 Quick Dick Tricks: A Dirk Darrow Investigation

About Time

Adult Entertainment

Adventure Theatre Danceband Presents "The Fateful Agenda!"

Alex The Artist

Algonquin Highway

All Things Need Saying

Alone In This Together

And Then It Happened...

The Atomic Tradition

Bad Bay Presents: Rules Control The Fun

Bad Date: A Cautionary Tale

Bad Dog Theatre Presents: Animated!

The Balding

Becoming Me

>>> Bendy Sign Tavern [See NNNN review]

Blink's Garden

Brain Storm

Bugger The Butterfly! (Or My Sci-Fi Hollywood Adventure)

Butt Kapinski

Caitlin & Eric Are Broken Up

Chad Mallett

>>> The Clergy Project [See NNNN review]

Confidential Musical Theatre Project [See NNN review]

Contagious

D&D Yoga [See NNN review]

Dear Uncle Wish

Death Meets Harlequin

Delirium

The Diddlin' Bibbles Live In Concert

Disengaged

The Door

Earth Tourist

Everything There Is To Know

The "F" Word

Fables From Far Away Lands

Falling Angel [See NN review]

Fastcar: Man Of Action

A Flea In Her Ear

The Food Project

For The Love Of Pie

Graham Clark's Not Here

Grande Midlife Mocha Latte

Grey

Hands Down [see article and NNN review]

Happy Birthday Benjamin Holloway

Happy Family

Heather Eli & Dance Co.

Hexen

High Park Noir [See NN review]

How Did You Find Me Here?

Hyena Subpoena

I Am Hope

I Ate The Sandbox

In Search Of Cruise Control

In Sundry Languages

Interstellar Elder

It's My Penis And I'll Cry If I Want To

James & Jamesy In The Dark

Jay & Shilo's Sibling Revelry [See article]

Kara Sevda

Lantern Tales From The Ottawa Valley

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons

Les Murs Ont Des Yeux

Letters To Annabelle

The Life Henri

Life Records 2: Side B [See NN review]

Life's A Betch

>>> Lipstique [See NNNN review]

Love And Information

Lover Lover

Lysistrata

Macbeth Muet

>>> Macbeth's Head [see NNNN review]

>>> Maddie's Karaoke Birthday Party [See NNNN review]

Madeleine Says Sorry

A Magic Show

Magic To The Future

Magical Mystery Detour

Meant

A Mickey Full Of Mouse

The Miserable Worm

The Moaning Yoni

Monsters By Nature

Moonlight After Midnight

Motherland

Multiple Organism

Murder In The Cottonwoods

Mutts Or: 101 Libations

Nasty

Nasty Woman

>>> Night At Castle Impendingdoom [See NNNN review]

The Night Hart Crane Kissed Me

Nithy, Ace Detective

No Place

Not Enough [See NN review]

Not Good

Nourishment

Odd One Out

Office Hours

The Old Wolf And The Sacred Trout

Olive Copperbottom: A New Musical By Charles Dickens And Penny Ashton

On The Inside

Open Rescue: The Play

Operation Sunshine

Palestineman

Perfect Couples

A Peter N' Chris-tmas Carol

Picaza

Pillow Talk

Pineapple Club

Plague: A Sic Love Story

Plays In Cafes

Post No Bills

>>> Real Actors. Not People. [see NNNN review]

Recall

The Resurrectionists

Rise/Fall

Roommate Agreements

Rough Magic

Scat

Seasons

The Seat Next To The King

Seeking Refuge [See article]

SELF-ISH

Shadowlands

Shakespeare's Ghostbusters

She Grew Funny [See article]

Shirley Gnome: Taking It Up The Notch

Show Your Flames

Silence S'il Vous Plait

Singing To My Left Kidney

Sleepless Nights

Snap!

Soaring In Liquid Skies

Songs For A New World Order

Special Constables

The Teeny Tiny Music Show

Ten Creative Ways To Dispose Of Your Cremains

Things Drugs Taught Me [See NNN review]

This Is Not She

Three Dates And A Flooded Basement

Traffic Jams

True North Mixtape

Universal Horrors

Vasily Djokavich: Russia's #1 State Approved Comedian

Wanted

Weaksauce

Weirder Than Thou

Welcome To The Bunker!

What I Haven't Said

White Wedding

Who, Me.

Wild/Walled

Woody Sed [See NN review]

You Are Perfect

