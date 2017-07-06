Fringe Fest 2017: Directory of shows and reviews

It's decision time. What shows from this year's huge list of incredible productions are you going to choose?
Select each title to get official info on the show and to buy tickets. We've also included links to our previews and reviews, with new entries added daily through the fest. Click here to see the latest.
A >>> denotes a Critics' Pick.
“Am I Pretty Now?” A Musical Romp
6 Quick Dick Tricks: A Dirk Darrow Investigation
Adventure Theatre Danceband Presents "The Fateful Agenda!"
Bad Bay Presents: Rules Control The Fun
Bad Dog Theatre Presents: Animated!
>>> Bendy Sign Tavern [See NNNN review]
Bugger The Butterfly! (Or My Sci-Fi Hollywood Adventure)
>>> The Clergy Project [See NNNN review]
Confidential Musical Theatre Project [See NNN review]
The Diddlin' Bibbles Live In Concert
Falling Angel [See NN review]
Hands Down [see article and NNN review]
Happy Birthday Benjamin Holloway
High Park Noir [See NN review]
It's My Penis And I'll Cry If I Want To
Jay & Shilo's Sibling Revelry [See article]
Lantern Tales From The Ottawa Valley
Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons
Life Records 2: Side B [See NN review]
>>> Lipstique [See NNNN review]
>>> Macbeth's Head [see NNNN review]
>>> Maddie's Karaoke Birthday Party [See NNNN review]
>>> Night At Castle Impendingdoom [See NNNN review]
The Night Hart Crane Kissed Me
Not Enough [See NN review]
The Old Wolf And The Sacred Trout
Olive Copperbottom: A New Musical By Charles Dickens And Penny Ashton
>>> Real Actors. Not People. [see NNNN review]
Seeking Refuge [See article]
She Grew Funny [See article]
Shirley Gnome: Taking It Up The Notch
Ten Creative Ways To Dispose Of Your Cremains
Things Drugs Taught Me [See NNN review]
Three Dates And A Flooded Basement
Vasily Djokavich: Russia's #1 State Approved Comedian
